Gift Ali (L) congratulates Mike Mutyaba (R) after the latter opened the scoring against Maroons FC on Tuesday. (PHOTO / Sanyuka)

Uganda Premier League

KCCA FC 2-1 Maroons FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 04-02-2020

LUGOGO – KCCA FC had to endure a nervous end after their 2-1 victory over Maroons on Tuesday in the match at StarTimes Stadium Lugogo.

After taking the lead by Mike Mutyaba and Erisa Ssekisambu, the Kasasiros watched the Maroons try to go up the hill.

Peter Magambo put his own net in play in the second half to halve the visitors’ deficit, but they could not take advantage of the late pressure to take at least one point from the match.

KCCA FC got off to a good start with Kezironi who sent a wide effort just outside the zone after a smart game involving both Mustafa Kizza and Ssekisambu.

After having dominated the first exchanges, Mike Mutebi’s team would be rewarded over 21 minutes as they took the lead

Mutyaba who curled up in the upper corner after being installed by Ssekisambu.

They had two chances to double their lead instantly, but Mutyaba and Kezironi shot straight at Hannington Ssebwalunyo in the Marrons’ goal.

Seven minutes before the break, the second goal would end up passing through Ssekisambu who sneaked on Kezironi’s pass before scoring in the past Ssebwalunyo.

In the second half, KCCA did not look like his usual industrious self but created a few opportunities.

Gift Ali tried his luck from a distance, but his thunderous effort was managed comfortably by Ssebwalunyo.

Ssekisambu then sent a cross from Moses Aliro before the former Vipers striker forced Ssebwalunyo to make a low save on Saddam Juma.

Late in the game, Ali saw another long-range shot knocked down by Ssebwalunyo.

The Maroons may have lost, but gave a good overview of themselves.

In the first half, Pius Obuya forced Charles Lukwago to a low save before David Ndihabwe took a free kick.

After scoring two goals, Douglas Bamweyana’s team intensified their efforts and created several opportunities in the second period.

Emmanuel Olinga overturned a cut from Steven Mukwala while the loaned Viper striker saw an effort pass directly into the hands of Lukwago.

In the 67th minute, Maroons backed off by a goal as Magambo deflected a center from Fred Amaku into his own net.

The Prisons did everything possible for an equalizer, but were systematically disappointed by a bad finish.

Timothy Bamulanzeki tried his luck from a distance, but his efforts went far from the mark.

Obuya then tore off a warning pass from Mukwala while Mukwala first directed the center of Abraham Tusubira before shooting straight at Lukwago.

In the end, KCCA FC retained the victory which allowed it to reach 44 points for the season.

However, they remain second, two points behind the Vipers who have now played one game less.

For the Maroons, they remain in 10th place with 24 points in 21 games.

How the two teams started

KCCA FC

Charles Lukwago (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo, Moses Aliro, Gift Ali, Herbert Achai, Kezironi Kizito, Erisa Ssekisambu, Mike Mutyaba, Mustafa Kizza.

Maroons FC

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (GK), Sylvester Okello, Maxwell Okello, Ceaser Olega, Timothy Bamulanzeki, Davis Mayanja, David Ndihabwe, Emmanuel Olinga, Pius Obuya, Abraham Tusubira, Steven Mukwala.

comments

