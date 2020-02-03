advertisement

Proline FC is the defending champion of the competition. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

MENGO – The knockout stages of the Uganda Cup have taken place and all the teams still competing now know their next opponents.

The draw took place at the FUFA home in Mengo on Monday, February 3, 2019.

advertisement

The record winner, KCCA FC, will face Bukedea City Council.

The Mike Mutebi team that has won the competition 10 times will be the home team that played and beat CATIDA away from home in the previous round.

The SC Vipers winners, Kajjansi United FC, were rewarded with a 32nd match with SC Villa.

Kajjansi eliminated the Vipers on penalties and hopes for a second successive upheaval against the Jogoos.

For the Jogoos who were humbly dismissed from last year’s edition by Nkambi Coffee, they reached this point after beating the Super Eagles 4-1.

Express FC struggling in the league was drawn with its compatriot from the Uganda Premier League Maroons FC.

Defending champion Proline FC will host Admin FC. The administrator eliminated the police 2-0 in the round of revious and will also monitor another shock result.

The round of 16 will be played from February 11 to 16.

The actual dates of each of the 16 matches will be announced later.

Proline is the defending champion who beat Bright Stars on penalties to win last year’s final.

The draw for the 32nd finals of the Uganda Cup

-Kansai Plascon Vs Tooro United

-URA FC against Nyamityobora

-Kigezi Homeboys against Kyetume

-Express Vs Maroons

-Wakiso Giants against MYDA

-UPDF against Busia Young

-Kiboga Young Vs Mvara Boys

-Spartans against Kataka FC

-Proline Vs Admin FC

-Dove FC against Water FC

-Mbarara City against FHL FC

-Kajjansi United Vs SC Villa

-Bright Stars vs Free Stars

-KCCA FC against Bukedea TC

-Kitara Vs Luwero United

-Light SS against Bugamba FC

comments

advertisement