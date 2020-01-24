advertisement

KCCA FC players celebrate after scoring one of their two goals against CATIDA at the Uganda Cup on Friday. (PHOTO / KCCA FC)

Uganda Cup – Phase 64

Friday, 24-01-2020

-CATIDA 0-2 KCCA FC

-Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA FC

-Free Stars 2-0 Saviors

-FHL 0 (4) -0 (1) University of Ndejje

-Chimpanzee FC 2 (0) -2 (3) Nyamityobora

-Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

The Uganda Cup continued on Friday with six games played in different parts of the country.

advertisement

In Lugogo, the 10-time winner KCCA FC defeated CITDA 2-0.

Novice Moses Aliro made the headlines with his first goal for the Kasasiros just a week after signing.

The other goal was scored by John Revita who also scored his first competitive goal since joining Mike Express’s Mike Mutebi team last summer.

In Lugazi, URA FC defeated the Lugazi Municipal regional league team on the Mehta pitch.

Goals from Michael Birungi, Shafik Kagimu, Said Kyeyune and Cromwell Rwothomio were enough for tax collectors to seal a 32-place round.

In Soroti, Allan Oryek, Osman Mutumba and Hakim Ssekito inspired Kansai Plascon to a 4-0 victory over Soroti FC.

The other Ugandan Premier League team in action Friday-BUL FC was knocked out by Mvara Boys 4-2 on penalties after a full-time draw at Arua.

Gabriel Matata scored for the home team before Richard Wandyaka tied the game 1-1 to force the penalties.

James Otim of BUL and defenseman Makuro missed their penalties to provide a shocking exit for the visitors.

The University of Ndejje was also similarly eliminated by FHL FC after a sterile draw in normal circumstances. Ndejje lost 1-4 on penalties.

Elsewhere, Light SSS recorded a 1-0 victory over Fire Fire on the grounds of Kyambogo College.

Mark Opio was the hero of the day since he scored the only goal in the competition.

In other games, Nyamityobora edged Chimpanzee FC 3-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time while the Free Stars defeated Grand League beginners 2-0 at Mukono.

The round of 16 will continue on Saturday with four games on the menu.

Proline is the reigning champion of the competition after defeating Bright Stars FC on penalties in last year’s final.

Results and future matches of the 64th Uganda Cup

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday, 22nd of January

-Kajjansi United 1 (8) -1 (7) Vipers

-Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

-Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday January 23

– Villa Super Eagles 1-4 SC

-Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars FC

– Six hours 1 (2) -1 (4) Kitara

-Ggaba 0 (1) -0 (3) Kiboga Young

-Young elephants 0 (1) -0 (4) Maroons FC

Friday January 24

-Mvara Boys 1 (4) -1 (2) BUL

-Catida 0-2 KCCA FC

-Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

-Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

-Chimpanzee 0-3 Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS

-FHL 2 (4) -2 (1) University of Ndejje

-Free Stars 2-0 Saviors

Saturday January 25

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

comments

advertisement