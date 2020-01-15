advertisement

KCCA FC are currently 7 points behind leader Vipers SC. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The defending champion of the Ugandan Premier League (UPL), KCCA FC, will host Tooro United FC on Friday January 17, 2020.

The match which was to be played on Saturday January 18, 2020 has been brought forward one day, as confirmed by the UPL secretariat.

It is not the only match that has been adjusted with Police FC at home in Kyetume also presented the same day.

The Cops and Slaughters were slated to face Saturday, but will fight Friday instead, as are KCCA FC and Tooro United FC.

This comes after the UPL Secretariat received a letter from the Federation of Uganda Football Federation (FUFA) informing them that the StarTimes stadium will be used for an international U20 Women’s World Cup match between South Sudan and Algeria on Saturday.

“The Secretariat receives a letter from FUFA informing us that Uganda will host the national women’s football teams of South Sudan against Algeria U20 during the qualification match for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup on January 19, 2020 at the Star Times Stadium Lugogo… ”, said part of the UPL statement.

“As a result, the UPL Secretariat moved games # 138 Police FC against Kyetume and # 139 KCCA FC against Tooro United FC from one day on January 18, 2020 to Friday, January 17, 2020 to allow the national teams below above to use the field for pre-game training if necessary. by FIFA regulations. “

It is also understood that the stadium will be used by South Sudan in the future as it hosts its international matches.

KCCA FC is trying to defend the Ugandan Premier League for the third consecutive season, having won it in 2018 and 2019.

However, they are currently seven points behind the Vipers SC leaders with 13 more rounds to play.

On Tuesday, they lost 2-1 away to the Bright Stars at the Kavumba Recreation Grounds in Wakiso.

The matches of the 18th day will be as follows: –

Friday January 17, 2020

-Vipers SC Vs SC Villa, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (4:00 p.m.) live on Sanyuka TV

-Police FC against Kyetume FC, StarTimes Stadium-Lugogo (1:00 p.m.)

-KCCA FC versus Tooro United FC, StarTimes Stadium-Lugogo (4.30 p.m.)

Saturday January 18, 2020

-Busoga United FC vs. Mbarara City FC The Mighty Arena-Jinja SSS (3:00 p.m.) live on Sanyuka TV

-Maroons FC against BUL FC, Luzira Prisons Grounds-Lugogo (16h00)

-Express FC against Proline FC, Kavumba Recreation Center-Wakiso (4:00 p.m.)

-URA FC versus Bright Stars FC, Arena of Visions-Ndejje Univ, Bombo (4:00 p.m.)

Sunday January 19, 2020

-Wakiso Giants FC vs. Onduparaka FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso (4:00 p.m.) live on Sanyuka TV

