advertisement

Andrew Kitaka, KCCA’s acting executive director, recently spoke to the media (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Kampala Capital Authority (KCCA) has announced that the city’s non-motorized transport section (NMT) will be open to the public in March.

Construction of the 2 km section of road, which begins from Luwum ​​Street to Namirembe Road, to Berkley (Bakuli) Junction, began in April 2018.

advertisement

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala on Monday February 3, 2020, KCCA Acting Executive Director Andrew Kitaka said the corridor would boost business in the city as more pedestrians can access shopping centers.

“The corridor will not only provide relief to pedestrians and cyclists, but will also increase the sales and revenues of businesses that will attract buyers through an organized, safe and enjoyable shopping experience.” The use of cars and air pollution will be controlled, “he said.

Kitaka said a few vehicles will be allowed to cross the section to deliver goods overnight and early in the morning.

“No street vendor, taxi vendor or bodaboda will be allowed in the region. Only authorized businesses, buyers, citizens and guests of the city of Kampala will be allowed to operate in this area. KCCA will work with its law enforcement team and the Ugandan police force to keep the businesses running smoothly, “he said.

Kitaka said they will install traffic signs at the junctions to guide traffic. He further revealed that the hallway will have wider green spaces for recreation, street benches and blinds for buyers, and green paths to encourage waling as a healthy lifestyle.

comments

advertisement