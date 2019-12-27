advertisement

ALMATY, Kazakhstan – At least 12 people died when a plane with 93 passengers and five crew members crashed seconds after the take-off near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning.

The aircraft “lost its height after taking off and broke through a concrete gate,” before it bumped into a two-story building at around 7.22 am local time, according to Almaty airport authority.

Flight Z2100, a Fokker 100 aircraft operated by Kazakhstan-based airline Bek Air, was to fly from Almaty, the country’s largest city, to the capital, Nur-Sultan.

The captain of the aircraft was one of the 12 dead, the Ministry of Internal Affairs emergency committee announced. Fifty people, including at least six children, were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment with varying degrees of injuries. The airport authority of Almaty said that at least 17 of those admitted to hospital were in an “extremely serious condition.”

Earlier, the Kazinform news agency reported having been killed at the age of 15, but a spokeswoman for the Almaty health department told Reuters that the higher figure was due to confusion on the ground. The flight carried 93 passengers and five crew members, according to preliminary data, the airport authority said, and corrected a previous statement that said 95 passengers and five crew members were on board.

All Bek Air and Fokker 100 flights were suspended after the crash, the authorities said, and the President of Kazakhstan declared a national day of mourning on Saturday.

A “frightening noise” before the plane crashed

Flightradar24 data showed that the plane crashed 19 seconds after takeoff, about 5 kilometers from the airport. Videos and images of the crash site near the village of Kyzyl Tu show the damaged aircraft broken into different parts, with the nose embedded in a small partially collapsed house. Parts of the hull, however, appeared to be relatively intact, which may have played a role in many passengers who survived the initial impact.

Rescue operations in the Central Asian state immediately began with 40 ambulance crews deployed to provide medical care, the Kazakhstan Aviation Committee said in a statement. On-site relief workers could be seen evacuating passengers and crew from the wreck. There were no reports of fire after the crash.

A survivor told local media outlet Tengrinews that she heard a “frightening noise” before the plane crashed, Reuters reported. “The plane flew crookedly. Everything was like in a movie: shouting, shouting, people crying, “she said.

Another survivor said that the plane began to fall under an angle shortly after taking off. “At some point we started falling, not vertically, but at an angle. It seemed as if control of the plane had been lost, “Aslan Nazaraliyev told the Vremya newspaper, Reuters reported.

Dana Kruglova, the editor-in-chief of the Informburo.kz website, was among the dead. Kruglova had fled at the last minute to celebrate the New Year with her parents in Nur-Sultan, according to a story on the Informburo website.

“Dana Kruglova was a true journalist,” said editor-in-chief Mikhail Dorofeev of Informburo.kz in a statement. “Her articles resonated … Dana was honest, brave and objective at the same time. This is a terrible loss for all of us. “

Investigation into the cause of the current crash

The cause of the incident was being investigated, the aviation commission said in an online statement published. As a precaution, the authorities said that all flights with the Fokker 100 aircraft would be temporarily suspended until the circumstances of the crash were clear. The Fokker 100 is a medium-sized twin-turbofan jet that is often used for short-haul flights.

The Fokker 100 aircraft involved in the crash was put into operation in 1996 according to the Kazakhstan Aviation Committee.

“The (aircraft) was 23 years old, but still a robust aircraft and has a very good track record,” said Geoffrey Thomas, editor in chief of aviation website airlineratings.com. “Fokker built very good aircraft (with) a high degree of focus on structural integrity, which is why this aircraft is not divided into more pieces.”

“The absence of a fire makes a huge difference, and that is an important factor in its chances of survival, linked to the strength of the hull. I am surprised that no fire broke out. This is probably because the fuel tanks and the wings remain intact and do not tear. Again, proof of the structure of the aircraft. “

The temperature dropped to minus 7 degrees Celsius (20 Fahrenheit) at Almaty Airport on Friday, according to aviation website Flightstats.com.

David Soucie, a former security officer from the Federal Aviation Administration in Hawaii, told CNN that he suspected the freezing conditions may have played a role in the crash.

“The plane is pretty much a tank. That plane has been around for a long time, if it is properly maintained, that plane could continue to fly for many years, “he said.” It’s too early to say anything about maintenance or anything else on the plane, I don’t want to anticipate this here the game. But at this point my suspect is that the weather is the biggest factor. “

In a tweet, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and warned that those responsible for the crash would receive “severe punishment in accordance with the law.”

He also stated that there would be a national day of mourning on Saturday.

Bek Air was added to the list of banned airlines of the European Union in 2009, but was removed in December 2016, according to the Aviation Safety Network (ASN), a website managed by the independent non-profit Flight Safety Foundation.

A flight of Bek Air with 116 passengers and five crew members from Kzyl-Orda airport in Kazakhstan made an emergency landing on March 27, 2016 at Astana airport, according to ASN. No injuries or fatalities were reported in that incident.

This story has been updated to correct the year that Bek Air was added to the EU list of banned airlines.

