Clippers striker JaMychal Green will play against Kelly Olynyk (left) in Miami in the first half of Friday. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro (14) drives into the basket as Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers Center defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Clippers’ Jerome Robinson (1) loses control of the ball when Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro (14) defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat Guard Dion Waiters goes into the basket when Los Angeles Clippers attacker Montrezl Harrell (5) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat striker Jimmy Butler (front) drives into the basket as Jerome Robinson, the guardian of the Los Angeles Clippers, defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)



Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (2) drives into the basket while Miami Heat striker Jimmy Butler defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat striker Bam Adebayo (13) storms Landry Shamet (20) and Center Ivica Zubac (40) in Miami during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Miami. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Clippers striker Montrezl Harrell (5) passes Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro (14) and striker Derrick Jones Jr. (5) in the basket of Miami in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat Guard Dion Waiters (11) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers Guard Landry Shamet (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, January 24, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (left) goes into the basket while Miami Heat striker Bam Adebayo defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)



Jimmy Butler (22), Miami Heat striker, goes into the basket, while Kawhi Leonard (2), Los Angeles Clippers striker, and Landry Shamet (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, January 24, 2020 to defend in Miami. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro (left) shoots at Los Angeles Clippers’ Landry Shamet (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat Guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, January 24, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Kawhi Leonard scored his first triple double, scoring 33 points, Landry Shamet added 22, and the Clippers twitched 15 points early, before beating Miami Heat 122-117 on Friday night.

Leonard ended with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple double was credited to him for the first time in the third quarter – in short because one of his rebounds was removed after a check of the statistics. He then officially got it on a rebound with 3:55.

Lou Williams scored 16 points, Montrezl Harrell added 15 and JaMychal Green had 14 for the Clippers.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points. Butler left the middle of the fourth half after appearing to twist his right ankle for the second time in the game and put in a night where he accidentally caught his eye in the first half.

Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro each scored 19 points, Bam Adebayo 18 and Duncan Robinson 16 for Miami. The heat dropped to 20-2-0 at home against teams from Los Angeles. Her only other home defeat was the Lakers.

Miami was 8:34 minutes back on 18, then ran 24-9 and came 34 seconds ahead of a 3-pointer from Dion Waiters within three. But they didn’t get any closer and Leonard sealed it by going 4 on 4 from the foul line in the final moments.

Leonard flirted twice with a triple double this season and missed it in Phoenix on October 26th with two rebounds and on November 11th with a submission against Toronto.

The Clippers were without Paul George (left thigh) for the eighth time in a row and without Patrick Beverley (right groin) for the second time in a row, although Beverley tried to find his way into the lineup.

There were no two points in Miami – Kendrick Nunn missed the left-wing pain game and Goran Dragic had a wound on his left calf, which was noticeable after he won the extra-time win against Washington on Wednesday night.

Except for 10 players, Miami had no choice: Dion Waiters played for the first time this season.

Waiters who had been suspended three times because of various problems since October and embarrassed themselves and the organization when he was taking at least one cannabis-infused edible product and needed medical help when the team charter plane wrapped a Phoenix-to-L.A. Flight in November, played 18 minutes and scored 14 points in 5v12 shooting, 4 for 9 out of 3 points range.

Miami took the lead with a 24: 9 lead after seven minutes, but the Clippers were within eight in the first quarter and only a 65: 63 loss at half-time. They then won 38:20 in Miami and took over total control.

TIP-INS

Leonard now has a career bestseller of seven 30-point games. World B. Free and Bob McAdoo set the Clippers record with eleven games in a row. Leonard also had six assists in the first half of tying his career up for a half. On three other occasions, he had so many in 24 minutes. Patrick Patterson scored 12 for the clippers. … Adebayo has played in 131 games in a row, one behind Grant Long for the fifth longest series in the history of the heat franchise and three away from Issac Austin’s fourth best series. … Miami has played at least once against all 29 other teams this season. The Heat ended the season with Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and the Lakers. … Robinson has scored three 3-point wins in 15 games in a row, breaking his own team record set earlier this season.

LINEUP ROULETTE

Both teams had new teams. The Clippers used their 21st different season, most in the NBA and seven more than in the full 2018-19 regular season. Miami used its sixth lineup, with Nunn – who started all 44 games before Friday – eliminated for the first time.

McGRUDER RETOURCES

It was the first time Clipper’s guard Rodney McGruder played against the heat with which he spent his first three NBA seasons. “It’s nice. It’s funny,” said McGruder when he faced Miami and many of his friends. He was picked up by the heat at the end of last season in a luxury tax-related move and picked up by the Clippers – who signed him on a three-year deal last summer. “He has a lifelong recommendation from us. He deserves it,” said coach Erik Spoelstra.

NEXT

The Clippers end their trip against Orlando on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and then return home on Tuesday evening to play a road game against the Lakers.

“My goal is not to achieve the triple double or the statistics. I am a player who wants to win.”

—Kawhi to @arielhelwani after starting his career as a triple doppelganger. Pic.twitter.com/ebDmjE9maH

– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2020

🖐️ Kawhi 1st career triple-double 🖐️

Kawhi Leonard (33 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) achieved 30+ PTS and the @LAClippers win in Miami for the 7th time in a row! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qrW1PABgpM

– NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2020

“It was a really good win.”

Coach Doc Rivers is thinking about how he brought the Heat the second home loss this season. # ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/xIZX6lcMGN

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 25, 2020

Kawhi Leonard replied to The Athletic’s Clippers report yesterday – “I’m blocking it. It doesn’t matter. They don’t know what’s going on in the crowd.” Pic.twitter.com/xDtMtNJQ0d

– Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 25, 2020

“We had to sort it out. We need these difficulties … you have to come together in these moments and find a way to win if things don’t go well.”

Landry Shamet talks to @jaimemaggio after today’s win in Miami! #ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/jaBz7jMUqx

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 25, 2020

Do it 6️⃣ threes a night for @landryshamet! 🔥 # ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/L1QFZ0TzNk

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 25, 2020

