MIAMI – Kawhi Leonard scored his first triple double, scoring 33 points, Landry Shamet added 22, and the Clippers twitched 15 points early, before beating Miami Heat 122-117 on Friday night.
Leonard ended with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The triple double was credited to him for the first time in the third quarter – in short because one of his rebounds was removed after a check of the statistics. He then officially got it on a rebound with 3:55.
Lou Williams scored 16 points, Montrezl Harrell added 15 and JaMychal Green had 14 for the Clippers.
Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points. Butler left the middle of the fourth half after appearing to twist his right ankle for the second time in the game and put in a night where he accidentally caught his eye in the first half.
Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro each scored 19 points, Bam Adebayo 18 and Duncan Robinson 16 for Miami. The heat dropped to 20-2-0 at home against teams from Los Angeles. Her only other home defeat was the Lakers.
Miami was 8:34 minutes back on 18, then ran 24-9 and came 34 seconds ahead of a 3-pointer from Dion Waiters within three. But they didn’t get any closer and Leonard sealed it by going 4 on 4 from the foul line in the final moments.
Leonard flirted twice with a triple double this season and missed it in Phoenix on October 26th with two rebounds and on November 11th with a submission against Toronto.
The Clippers were without Paul George (left thigh) for the eighth time in a row and without Patrick Beverley (right groin) for the second time in a row, although Beverley tried to find his way into the lineup.
There were no two points in Miami – Kendrick Nunn missed the left-wing pain game and Goran Dragic had a wound on his left calf, which was noticeable after he won the extra-time win against Washington on Wednesday night.
Except for 10 players, Miami had no choice: Dion Waiters played for the first time this season.
Waiters who had been suspended three times because of various problems since October and embarrassed themselves and the organization when he was taking at least one cannabis-infused edible product and needed medical help when the team charter plane wrapped a Phoenix-to-L.A. Flight in November, played 18 minutes and scored 14 points in 5v12 shooting, 4 for 9 out of 3 points range.
Miami took the lead with a 24: 9 lead after seven minutes, but the Clippers were within eight in the first quarter and only a 65: 63 loss at half-time. They then won 38:20 in Miami and took over total control.
TIP-INS
Leonard now has a career bestseller of seven 30-point games. World B. Free and Bob McAdoo set the Clippers record with eleven games in a row. Leonard also had six assists in the first half of tying his career up for a half. On three other occasions, he had so many in 24 minutes. Patrick Patterson scored 12 for the clippers. … Adebayo has played in 131 games in a row, one behind Grant Long for the fifth longest series in the history of the heat franchise and three away from Issac Austin’s fourth best series. … Miami has played at least once against all 29 other teams this season. The Heat ended the season with Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and the Lakers. … Robinson has scored three 3-point wins in 15 games in a row, breaking his own team record set earlier this season.
LINEUP ROULETTE
Both teams had new teams. The Clippers used their 21st different season, most in the NBA and seven more than in the full 2018-19 regular season. Miami used its sixth lineup, with Nunn – who started all 44 games before Friday – eliminated for the first time.
McGRUDER RETOURCES
It was the first time Clipper’s guard Rodney McGruder played against the heat with which he spent his first three NBA seasons. “It’s nice. It’s funny,” said McGruder when he faced Miami and many of his friends. He was picked up by the heat at the end of last season in a luxury tax-related move and picked up by the Clippers – who signed him on a three-year deal last summer. “He has a lifelong recommendation from us. He deserves it,” said coach Erik Spoelstra.
NEXT
The Clippers end their trip against Orlando on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and then return home on Tuesday evening to play a road game against the Lakers.
“My goal is not to achieve the triple double or the statistics. I am a player who wants to win.”
—Kawhi to @arielhelwani after starting his career as a triple doppelganger. Pic.twitter.com/ebDmjE9maH
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2020
🖐️ Kawhi 1st career triple-double 🖐️
Kawhi Leonard (33 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) achieved 30+ PTS and the @LAClippers win in Miami for the 7th time in a row! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/qrW1PABgpM
– NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2020
“It was a really good win.”
Coach Doc Rivers is thinking about how he brought the Heat the second home loss this season. # ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/xIZX6lcMGN
– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 25, 2020
Kawhi Leonard replied to The Athletic’s Clippers report yesterday – “I’m blocking it. It doesn’t matter. They don’t know what’s going on in the crowd.” Pic.twitter.com/xDtMtNJQ0d
– Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 25, 2020
“We had to sort it out. We need these difficulties … you have to come together in these moments and find a way to win if things don’t go well.”
Landry Shamet talks to @jaimemaggio after today’s win in Miami! #ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/jaBz7jMUqx
– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 25, 2020
Do it 6️⃣ threes a night for @landryshamet! 🔥 # ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/L1QFZ0TzNk
– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 25, 2020