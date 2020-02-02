advertisement

LOS ANGELES – If Kawhi Leonard is one of the pieces on the game board, you must go directly to GO and collect 30 points on the way up. It has been so automatic in the last nine games.

The Moreno Valley all-star striker, who celebrated an 118-106 win against Minnesota on Saturday and a subsequent award ceremony in the state of San Diego, where he played his college ball, averaged nine games in this one 34.6 points per game tear in which he scored no less than 30 and no less than 43 points.

advertisement

The Clippers have played 8-1 in games since January 1st. (Both games he missed were lost due to tension and injuries.)

“Only in the off-season,” said the famous, reserved Leonard. “My teammates are aggressive. I am able to get open shots from their attacks and drives. I can only take pictures now. ”

On the other hand, the clippers around him say that he helps them.

“He shot so well that it opens many others on the field,” said Center Ivica Zubac, who also remarked, “he was different, man. He’s locked up and focused. When he arrives at his seats, you really can’t do anything do to stop him. ”

“I think he’s playing just as well as everyone else in the league,” said coach Doc Rivers. “And he does everything, it doesn’t just count. He does it with his defense, with his death, most of it, it comes in the river. It’s not a forced 30, it’s just a ball movement. He goes downhill, he does his recordings and it doesn’t stand out on some nights. You see a box score like “Wow, he was 30″. That’s a great sign. ”

In the last nine games, Leonard – who shot 50.9 percent of the field – filled the box with 7.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. (This is a partial increase compared to his seasonal averages of 27.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals.)

“I think it’s just the season he’ll be in the game,” said striker Moe Harkless. “He said that he didn’t play much in the summer, so it can take some time to get going and his legs feel good. You can say he played great in the past few weeks. He was on both Ends the stage great and offensive really efficient.

“This is the kind of player he has always been and we need him to be.”

DEFENSE OF THE 3

The key to Sacramento’s 124: 103 victory over the Clippers on Thursday was obvious: The Kings went 21: 41 (51.2 percent) out of the 3-point range. Four Kings players made three or more three.

The clippers, who normally don’t train the day after the games, were called on Friday to watch a movie and deal with the overly friendly 3-point defense.

“We came here to watch films where we made mistakes last night,” said Montrezl Harrell after the Friday session. “Ultimately, I think we didn’t take our opponent as seriously as we should have. They came out and beat us.” We gave up (15) 3s in one (half) and you do it against everyone and it will be difficult to win a game.

“We know that the Timberwolves play very aggressively,” added Harrell. “Karl-Anthony Towns now needs numerous 3’s, like nine per game. So we have to be very aware that we will come back to him when he shows up and has other coverages. ”

With this in mind, the Clippers – who hold opponents for the season 34 percent behind, fourth best in the NBA – kept Minnesota down with 17.9 percent (7 for 39).

Cities went 2 for 9.

“We did a great job returning to the shooters,” said Rivers. “We identified a lot of shooters, which is why last night’s game was so disappointing because we didn’t.” If you end a game where someone gives you 21 threes, you should come over the next night and better guard the line, and I thought we did that. ”

CLIPPERS VS. SPURS

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Staples Center

TV: Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBA TV

, @ kawhileonard extended his series to nine games with more than 30 points in just 23 minutes against Minnesota.

📊 31 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST pic.twitter.com/FWFCzvigt1

– LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 2, 2020

advertisement