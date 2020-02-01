advertisement

Kawhi Leonard, the former San Diego striker, is now in the middle with the Los Angeles Clippers. He poses with family members and clippers players, among others, after his # 15 jersey was retired during a half-time ceremony at the NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State, Utah State, February 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

San Diego State Guard KJ Feagin (10) shoots as Utah State Guard Abel Porter (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, February 1, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Kawhi Leonard, a former San Diego striker, reacts to the right of Steve Fisher, former San Diego coach, as Leonard’s # 15 shirt during a half-time ceremony in the San Diego NCAA college basketball game Utah will resign on February 1, 2020. in San Diego. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Former San Diego striker Kawhi Leonard (center) looks up as his No. 15 jersey during a half-time ceremony in the San Diego NCAA college basketball game against Utah on the 1st February 2020 in San Diego will be retired. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Former San Diego attacker Kawhi Leonard, who is now with the Los Angeles Clippers, watches his No. 15 jersey against the U.S. during a half-time ceremony in the NCAA college basketball game in San Diego – State of Utah will be retired in San Jersey on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from Diego. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)



Kawhi Leonard, the former attacker of the state of San Diego, is now reacting with the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of the NCAA college basketball game of the state of San Diego against the state of Utah on Saturday, February 1, 2020 , in San Diego. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Former San Diego striker Kawhi Leonard arrives in San Diego in the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Utah on February 1, 2020. Leonard's No. 15 shirt should have dropped out at half time. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Before the NCAA college basketball game of the state of San Diego against the state of Utah on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in San Diego, a fan goes to their place under the jerseys to the former state basketball player San Diego to honor Kawhi Leonard. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

Yanni Wetzell (5), striker of the state of San Diego, grazes for the ball with Trevin Dorius (32) in San Diego on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game. (AP photo / Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Even for the home of the country’s # 4 college basketball team (according to both surveys) or the # 1 team (if you prefer the NCAA metrics), this was insane.

The students who make up The Show, San Diego’s noisy student division, were seated an hour before the game started, filling out most of the four full sections from top to bottom in the Viejas Arena. They were there, of course, to see the undefeated Aztecs against the state of Utah, but the boy, wearing a 22 Riverside King High jersey and holding up the Board Man Gets Paid sign, was probably passing on.

This was Kawhi Leonard’s night in his alma mater. Given where the Aztecs are now and how they became a target program for senior recruits after Leonard’s two seasons on Montezuma Mesa, it’s not about pulling his jersey off – he was number 15 as a college player – but what does SDSU have? so long.

It was most likely the proximity. These seasons in San Antonio and Toronto made it difficult for the Aztecs to align their schedule with the NBA calendar. With Leonard, who is now a clipper, deleting an appointment was relatively easy.

Leonard started his workday – 31 points, six rebounds in 23:34 of the 118-106 afternoon win from Clips over Minnesota at the Staples Center – and then hurried to San Diego with family, friends, and his teammates – and other Clippers employees for a ceremony at the halfway point of the 23rd consecutive Aztec victory, 80-68 against the Aggies.

However, due to recent events, this is no longer so easy. Like the late Kobe Bryant, Leonard had used helicopters to bypass traffic in Southern California.

This time Leonard took a private plane.

“There are more people coming with me (because of),” he said after his game to Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group in Los Angeles. “Things happened before (with helicopters); It’s just so famous because it’s Kobe Bryant. … Many of my helicopter flights were canceled due to fog. So if it’s a clear day I might take it. Just not at this particular point, just because I have people with me. ”

It is true that not long after Steve Fisher’s arrival, the Aztecs changed from doormat to respectable to coach them. But it was when Leonard arrived on campus in 2010, as a recruit that the power conference schools had overlooked so far. Later, the state of San Diego took the next step. The Aztecs set a school record for victories (34-3) and reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in Leonard’s second year, after which he became a professional.

Consider: Before Leonard, the Aztecs 163-40 were under Fisher with two NCAA berths and three NIT trips. With Leonard they were 59-12 with two NCAA berths. In the more than eight seasons since his departure, they have reached the NCAAs and the NIT five times, counting the 22-0 record they set on Saturday evening at 219: 81, and will almost certainly play in the middle -March again this year.

The Aztecs also had a player in Fischer’s first decade as a coach, Randy Holcomb as a second-round goal from San Antonio in 2002. After Leonard, the 15th player selected in the 2011 NBA draft, were Jamaal Franklin, Xavier Thomas and Jalen McDaniels in 2013 the second round players ’14 and ’19.

All of this should give an impression of what Leonard meant for SDSU. What did SDSU mean for Leonard?

“It just shows that hard work was worth it,” he said on Saturday afternoon. “I was able to achieve this goal when I was there to become a professional.”

During the ceremony he worked out:

“When I came here I wanted to make a name for myself,” he said. “I wanted to put the state of San Diego on the map. I want to thank the coaching staff, Coach Fisher, who recruited me hard. That’s why I’m a player today. And a great group of teammates who trust a newcomer to hand me the ball. They wanted me to lead the team. ”

Leonard’s success is a reminder that recruitment can be incredibly successful. Fisher and the Aztecs were with him early on when larger programs were questioning which position best suited him.

As the current trainer (and then the assistant) Brian Dutcher found, some of the reticence of other people may have influenced Leonard’s famously reserved nature.

“If you take the time to build a relationship, you know he’s a calm child,” said Dutcher. “You know, once you come in and try to recruit him (and he says nothing), you go and say,” Well, the child is not interested in it. He said nothing. “But if you hold on to it, you realize that this is his personality and you accept it. You only say that this is a rare child who does not boast of his game. He only plays his game. And he likes us. He likes that we were there from the start.

“I thought he was going to be a great player. I called back and said to Coach, “I think this kid has a chance to play in the NBA.” But in your wildest dreams, you don’t think he’ll be the best player in the world. ”

Leonard chose the state of San Diego before graduating from King … and after he and his team brought a Mater Dei power pack to its knees in the final of the CIF south section, Fisher and his associates feared larger programs would emerge. But Leonard stuck to his commitment.

So it made a lot of sense when this lively, loud SDSU student group burst out in loud ovations when Leonard entered the arena for 10 minutes in the first half … and then became unusually quiet, almost as if it were a sacred moment.

There was some symmetry that night. Another son of the Inland Empire, Matt Mitchell (Eastvale Roosevelt), led the charge after a 39:31 halftime deficit, scoring 24 of his 28 points in the second half before staying in the second half.

Yes, the idea of ​​spending a big night with Leonard on the premises hit. Leonard’s influence on this program influenced Mitchell during his own hiring process, after choosing Cal State Fullerton and then separating from him.

“He’s the biggest idol alongside Reggie Miller in the Inland Empire,” Mitchell said. “So it’s a big influence for me to come here and show myself tonight.”

During the half-time ceremony, Fisher pointed to the full house and said to Leonard, “This is your legacy, my friend. Take a look around this building. ”

And then the former coach got to the point of what makes Kawhi Kawhi, the attribute that his coaching staff had no trouble hugging.

“A lot of people talk a good game,” he said. “Kawhi is not playing a good game. He is playing a good game.”

You saw it here first.

