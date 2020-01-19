advertisement

It was Ka’wine & Dine who has used enemy defenses in the last five games.

Kawhi Leonard celebrated 180 points during this period, in memory of the 500th season game of his career on Saturday, when he was the third clipper to score at least 30 points in five consecutive games, for the first time since 1980, as World, B Free went on with an over 30 point crack of 11 games.

Leonard can achieve his personal record of six consecutive 30-point appearances on Tuesday when the Clippers compete against the Mavericks in Dallas (5:30 p.m., Fox Sports Prime Ticket).

In January 2017, Leonard took an eleven-day six-game test with a career high of 41 points in a career high of 45 minutes and 59 seconds. This led the San Antonio Spurs past LeBron James and defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-115.

Afterwards, Leonard, who became more and more concise, said to reporters in the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland: “I’m only in a groove.”

With these six games of 30 or more, he plunged deep into the Spurs record books. A string that drove him past everyone except The Iceman, George Gervin.

The Spurs took a 4-2 lead in Leonard’s 2017 series when he averaged 34.7 points in 35.9 minutes. He shot 60.2 percent (on 19.7 attempts), 48.3 percent from the 3-point range, 89.7 percent from the foul line and collected 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals.

Since January 10 this season, the clippers have been 4: 1, with Leonard scoring an average of 36 points and shooting 55.8 percent (in 24 attempts) and 42.9 percent from below. He also makes 86.1 percent of his free throws and collects 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals.

“He’s an all-star man,” Montrezl Harrell told reporters in New Orleans after Saturday’s 133-130 win improved the Clippers’ record to 30-13. “He’s been in this league for a few years now. He doesn’t get much recognition just because he’s so quiet, but I don’t think he’s looking for it. He’s a guy who comes to work and just does his job every day Want to do a job. ”

Shame up close

Landry Shamet’s drive is not in question.

The second year shooting guard is serious about his craft, even “sometimes too serious” when asked Monty Williams, head coach of Phoenix Suns, who worked as an assistant at Shamet in Philadelphia last season.

In the last two games, Shamet – best known for his long-range shooting skills – has been trying hard to attack the basket.

The former Wichita State Point Guard took 139 3-pointers and only 23 shots on the edge this season, per basketball-reference.com.

Seven of these edge trials have taken place in the last two games.

After firing all 22 shots from behind in the last four games, Shamet did his part to maintain Orlando Magic’s defense by three rounds on Thursday to Clippers’ 122:95 win.

Again, Shamet held its ground on Saturday when four of his five shots landed on the edge – including his last three as he skilfully drove past defenders.

Perhaps you are thinking that the aggressive offensive mindset is part of the evolution of him and his team?

“We understand that if we continue to work together every day, it will build into something,” said Shamet of the Clippers’ growth over the past week, which continues despite some disruptions. “Something good.”

Landry Shamet ends the fast break with the dunk! NB # NBASaturdays pic.twitter.com/kzxnKQOrC8

– NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 18, 2020

