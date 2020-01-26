advertisement

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – The Los Angeles Clippers won a game nobody wanted to play.

The tip was less than four hours after the Clippers and Orlando Magic learned of the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant at the age of 41.

“Sometimes the stage is the best place to escape reality,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “I thought our boys had a two-hour break from an emotional day.”

Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 31 points in a large third quarter and the Clippers won 112-97 for their sixth win in seven games.

“It was a tough night for both teams, both coaches. You could just feel that the game didn’t have much energy, ”said Rivers. “We told our boys you wanted to honor (Bryant), win the game, and they did.

“We’re not prepared for it, none of us. Many relationships that Kobe had with people in our dressing room. I was worried. I didn’t know if our boys could do it.”

There were no more clippers after the game, but Magic striker Aaron Gordon expressed the players’ views.

“It was difficult, but at the end of the day we have to get out of there and do our job,” said Gordon. “It is what he would have wanted.”

Leonard scored seven direct points for the Clippers in the big third quarter to secure Los Angeles a four point lead over ten.

Landry Shamel and Montrezl Harrell each scored 19 points for the Clippers and Lou Williams added 15.

Leonard also had 14 rebounds, which gave Los Angeles a 53-45 advantage.

Michael Carter-Williams came off the bench and led Orlando with 15 points. Nikola Vucevic added 13 for the magic that lost five out of six. They shot 35.4 percent for the game.

“We missed the shots and it took our energy,” said Magic trainer Steve Clifford. “Our lack of shots really affected our defensive mentality and we can’t play like that.”

Orlando led 37-26 in a 9-0 sprint after the start of the second quarter. Williams’ three free throws started a 21: 8 run that put the Clippers in the lead, and Leonard’s third-quarter goal helped them extend their lead to 19.

The magic came no closer than seven.

It was the 13th consecutive Clipper win over Magic.

TIP-INS

Shearers: Williams (11 points) and Harrell (6) were the only clippers to score more than 10 minutes in the first half. … F Paul George missed a ninth consecutive game with a thigh injury. G Patrick Beverley missed a third game in a row with a groin injury.

magic: G D.J. Augustin missed a seventh game with a left knee injury. … F Maurice Harkless, who started for the Clippers, was on the Magic line-up on November 6, 2013 when they last defeated the Clippers.

