advertisement

Mavericks striker Maxi Kleber (top) fouled the Clippers Center Ivica Zubac in the first half of Tuesday’s game in Dallas. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks striker Luka Doncic, 77, faces Los Angeles Clippers Center Ivica Zubac, 40, and Guard Landry Shamet in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 (20). (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Dallas Mavericks striker Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Dallas against Patrick Beverley (21), the Los Angeles clippers. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks striker Dorian Finney-Smith (10) tries to defend himself in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, against a shot by Kawhi Leonard (2) from Los Angeles Clippers. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks striker Kristaps Porzingis (6) is fouled when he shoots a shot against Ivica Zubac (40) in downtown Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Dallas , (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)



Dallas Mavericks striker Luka Doncic (77) fouls Patrick Beverley (21) of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks Guard Delon Wright (55) fouls Kawhi Leonard (2) of the Los Angeles Clippers while Dallas Mavericks Center Boban Marjanovic (51) defends an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez) advertisement

Dallas Mavericks striker Dwight Powell (7) stumbled in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Los Angeles clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (2) charges Dallas Dallas striker Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Dallas. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks striker Luka Doncic (77) responds to a missed 3-point attempt by Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) who ended the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the end of a NBA basketball game would have ended in Dallas. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)



Los Angeles clippers striker Montrezl Harrell (5) shoots Dallas Mavericks striker Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks striker Luka Doncic (77), security guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) and Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (2) fight in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, March 21. January 2020 for a loose ball Dallas. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Mavericks striker Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (2) chase a loose ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (AP Photo / Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS – Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3 points too late and the Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 points for the fourth consecutive Tuesday night.

The Mavericks brought back one big man but lost another, and in the end they couldn’t limit the reigning final MVP that has terrorized Clippers’ opponents lately. While team-mate Paul George has had a left thigh strain in the last six games, Leonard scored an average of 36 points and scored at least 30 points in each game.

“We watched films together and saw what mistakes we made,” said Leonard. “So everyone just gives the effort of their mind and body, wants to keep up, take part in competitions and just be a better basketball team.”

The Mavericks saw the end of their winning streak in four games and, more importantly, lost an important piece in the center of Dwight Powell when they welcomed Kristaps Porzingis again.

Powell suffered a non-contact right hamstring injury in the first quarter, and although he will do an MRI on Wednesday, the team fears a worst-case scenario.

“People like him define the culture we want here,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. “It won’t get much harder if that’s what we’re afraid of.”

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. In the second half, he scored 24 points to convince the Mavericks after having left double digits from the end of the second quarter to most of the third.

A seesaw in the fourth quarter turned Shamet’s 3-pointer from the left wing to give the clippers a 100:98 lead of 2:48. Montrezl Harrell added two free throws, then Shamet lowered another 3-pointer from the top of the bow 1:43 to the left to put the Clippers ahead at seven. He finished 5 for 8 from the 3-point range with a seasonal high of 18 points.

“We just found a way to win,” said Shamet. “We loved keeping the whole game in the lead, but it won’t be that way.” It’s been a long season. We have to find different ways to win tonight. ”

Leonard had 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, including his only 3-pointer of the game at 1:15, which brought the Clippers up to 108-100.

Maxi Klebers Dunk brought the Mavs within 108-105, but after Clippers’ sales with a Shamet inbound within 24 seconds, Tim Hardaway Jr.’s potential three-point attempt turned and turned. The Mavericks then fouled JaMychal Green, who missed both free throws and gave Dallas the chance to score 11.6 seconds ahead.

Doncic missed his first free throw with a 7.4 second lead and Leonard reached for the rebound on the intentionally missed second. Leonard then hit a couple of free throws and the Clippers (31-13) stopped for their sixth win in their last seven games.

The wild goal was in contrast to a slow start as two of the league’s top crimes were slowly getting out of the gate. Dallas, which comes first in offensive efficiency, and the Clippers, who rank fifth, made one of their first 20 field goal attempts together.

After Powell’s retirement, Dallas received 16 valuable minutes from former clipper Boban Marjanovic, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. His 6:23 turnaround hook was a 90 tie, which ended a rally 14 points back in the second half.

Porzingis scored 10 points on 4v17 on his return after missing 10 games with right knee pain. He added nine rebounds, but blamed himself for losing the Mavericks after the game.

“If I had played a little better, we would have won the game,” said Porzingis. “This loss is mine. That’s how I feel. I know this is my first game, but I have high expectations for myself and am disappointed that I couldn’t shoot the ball any better. ”

Gaerner injured

Powell lost 2:57 in the first quarter. He wanted to drive towards the basket, but his right leg gave way. He fell before the court and immediately hit the floor in pain. He was helped into the dressing room, where he did not strain his right leg.

Powell’s teammate J.J. Barea, who had torn his right Achilles tendon last season, was upset when Powell was taken off the pitch.

Before the injury, Powell scored almost 10 points on average in 39 games. Without Porzingis, Powell scored 13 points on average in 71 percent of the shots in 10 games.

TIP-INS

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left the team with a groin injury in the second quarter and did not return. … Clippers striker Maurice Harkless returned after missing a back pain game. Carlisle spoke before the game about Delonte West, who played for Dallas in the 2011/12 season. A Maryland police officer has been suspended for making a video showing West when he was questioned shirtless and handcuffed. “I think we all feel bad that he is in the situation he is in,” said Carlisle. “The hope is that he’ll get help.”

NEXT

The Clippers continue their six-game journey on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in Atlanta.

Kawhi with the incredible find … Shamet buries his fifth 👌! @LAClippers 105 @ dallasmavs 100

Another 1:30 on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/puWCRCkyI7

– NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2020

“You can feel how we all feel comfortable in our skin and what we should do … It’s fun to see how they come together.”

Doc Rivers reports on today’s victory and the continuous growth of the @ LAClippers team. # ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/NaGVIokEgf

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 22, 2020

Kawhi and Luka each drop 36 in Dallas. 🔥

Kawhi Leonard: 36 PTS | 11 REB | 3 STL @ luka7doncic: 36 PTS | 10 REB | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/zjGX1laMTx

– NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2020

“We are happy with the progress we are making … and turn this corner.” @ TeamLou23 talks to @jaimemaggio after today’s W! #ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/Q6cyolT088

– FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 22, 2020

Kawhi Leonard comes out big on both ends to play the heads-up game of the day! 💥 pic.twitter.com/Bv4CxljAeN

– NBA TV (@NBATV) January 22, 2020

advertisement