Kawhi Leonard was recognized on Monday for the seventh time in his career and for the first time as a clipper by the NBA as Player of the Week.

For his game between January 13 and 19, Leonard was named the Western Conference award winner after scoring 38 points on average from a 58.6 percent shot to lead the Clippers (30-13) to three wins , Ben Simmons, the striker of the Philadelphia 76er, was honored for the Eastern Conference.

While his all-star colleague Paul George paused all week with a tense left Achilles tendon, the business-like Leonard averaged 4.7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.7 steals, 1 block and a 52.4 percent shot from the 3-point range in this period. During this time, he logged 31 minutes per game.

The Moreno Valley striker made a personal history with 43 points in a win over Cleveland when he was the third player in the shot clock era to score as many points in 29 minutes or less. Leonard is also a member of Clippers’ record books, making him the third player in franchise history to score at least 30 points in five consecutive games.

On Tuesday, Leonard had the opportunity to achieve his personal record of six consecutive games with more than 30 points when the Clippers and Mavericks competed against each other in Dallas (5:30 p.m., Fox Sports Prime Ticket).

Coach Doc Rivers predicted the current crack of the 6-foot 7-star on January 10, saying that Leonard – who took the summer and stuck to the protocol since the start of the season that called for him to avoid backplay – Back games due to a persistent injury to the patellar tendon in the left knee – looked remarkably healthy and consistently stronger.

“He’s in a far better place than Game 1,” said Rivers after Leonard led the Clippers past Golden State. “You can see it with him, you can see it in the exercises. It’s just going up, you can feel it, you can see it, he’s got a better boost now. ”

Leonard, who averaged career highs in points (26.9) and assists (5.1) this season, said his coach is right: “I feel better, I can jump without overpowering . ”

This is welcome news for the Clippers who have relied heavily on Leonard lately, particularly in their three victories over Cleveland, Orlando and New Orleans last week, as his stake percentage (the number of team games a player consumes if he is) on the floor) was 38.4 percent, according to nba.com/stats. That’s more than in his 33.7 percent season, which is a career high.

“He’s a superstar in this league,” said Clipper’s tall man Montrezl Harrell when asked about Leonard’s influence on the pitch last week. “It’s nothing new to me.”

WHERE YOU ARE

Don’t look like that now, but the Clippers woke up on Monday as the second seed in the Wild Western Conference ranking.

No, really, don’t look.

The clippers claim that this is not the case. (Most of them anyway.)

“I can’t tell you where someone is,” said Rivers. “I know that if we play better, the rating will take care of itself. If you don’t, I can watch them all day and they will still stay the same. ”

Adding George to the lineup again would help take care of it. The Clippers are confident that due to a tense left Achilles tendon, he can return from an absence of five games during this current road trip, Rivers told reporters during Monday’s training in Dallas.

In the meantime, Lou Williams has said that he also avoids looking after the Clippers.

“I’m not trying to do it because they change every other day,” said Williams, who averaged 24 points in eight games in January and shot 49.6 percent off the field when George only played twice. “It really doesn’t matter at this point.”

On January 13, the Clippers awoke as the fifth seed. A week later, in the second round, they were 4½ games behind the conference-leading Lakers – but only three games ahead of the Houston Rockets with the sixth starting position (26-15). The Clippers still have 39 games in the regular season.

“It’s too early to look at the stuff,” said Moe Harkless. “As the season gets a little shorter, maybe we will take a closer look after the all-star break.” But personally at the moment I think it’s too early. ”

Center Ivica Zubac admitted that he would take a look, but insisted that he not concern himself with what he sees.

“We look at the overall standings,” he said, “but we also look at the big picture and try to improve every day.”

