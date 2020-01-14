advertisement

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (left) shoots as Cavaliers center defends Tristan Thompson in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Staples Center. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (left) shoots as Los Angeles Clippers Center Ivica Zubac defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Patrick Beverley of Los Angeles Clippers (left) and Darius Garland of Cleveland Cavaliers clash as they look for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles stripper Maurice Harkless (left) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers center, Tristan Thompson, defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Dante Exum # 1 and John Henson # 31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defend against a shot by Maurice Harkless # 8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at the Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lou Williams # 23 of the Los Angeles Clippers trickles behind Alfonzo McKinnie # 28 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles clippers guard Lou Williams (left) is blocked in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 by John Henson, an attacker of Cleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Jerome Robinson # 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers steals the ball from Larry Nance Jr. # 22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: John Henson # 31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers blocks a shot by Lou Williams # 23 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at the Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers trickles into the defense of Cedi Osman # 16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Landry Shamet # 20 and Ivica Zubac # 40 of the Los Angeles Clippers defend against Tristan Thompson # 13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at the Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Larry Nance Jr. # 22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends itself against the dribble of Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (left) is blocked in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles by Los Angeles Clippers Center Ivica Zubac on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Cedi Osman # 16 and Darius Garland # 10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defend against the shot of Patrick Beverley # 21 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at the Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lou Williams # 23 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots the ball over the defense of John Henson # 31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Dante Exum # 1 and John Henson # 31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defend against a shot by Maurice Harkless # 8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at the Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Darius Garland (center) of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a shot up as Rodney McGruder (left) of Los Angeles clippers and striker Montrezl Harrell defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 , (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Dante Exum # 1 and John Henson # 31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defend against a shot by Maurice Harkless # 8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at the Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Clippers Center Ivica Zubac, right, plunges into the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, over Collin Sexton, the guardian of the Cleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (left) shoots while Cleveland Cavaliers center defends Tristan Thompson in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. The clippers won 128-103. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles clippers striker Montrezl Harrell Dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The clippers won 128-103. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers striker Kawhi Leonard (left) shoots while Cleveland Cavaliers center defends Tristan Thompson in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. The clippers won 128-103. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers ‘second striker, John Henson (from left), is Los Angeles Clippers’ best striker, JaMychal Green (from left), and second striker, Jerome Robinson (from left), watch the second with striker Dean Wade Half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The clippers won 128-103. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Jerome Robinson, the Clippers’ keeper of Los Angeles, shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers attacker Dean Wade defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The clippers won 128-103. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots past the defense of Cedi Osman # 16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Dunks behind the defense of Cedi Osman # 16 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Looks on during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo the user agrees to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement (photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Collin Sexton # 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers trickles behind Maurice Harkless # 8 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Patrick Beverley # 21 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts to a foul during the second half of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Patrick Beverley # 21 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts to a foul during the second half of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Kawhi Leonard # 2 of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots over defending Brandon Knight # 20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles, California – January 14: Rodney McGruder # 19 of the Los Angeles Clippers blocks a pass for Collin Sexton # 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Clippers’ assistant coach Tyronn Lue will be talking to Kevin Love, the attacker of Cavaliers, in the second half of Tuesday’s game at Staples Center. Love sat back to back for the second game. The clippers won 128-103. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Landry Shamet said he and his teammates have been looking a little lately for the reason why they have tried to maintain their lead over teams that don’t share the Clippers’ great expectations.

“We had these discussions,” said Shamet before Tuesday’s game. “Had to be a bit real with us. And I think it’s just a mindset. We have to come out with the right attitude every night. ”

Kawhi Leonard had exactly the right thoughts with 128: 10 when the Clippers won against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. He ended the season with 43 points in just three quarters. He was two points away from his regular season career high.

“Just ball movement, the team trusted me,” said Leonard during his post-game speech in the arena. “I just took pictures tonight.”

After Paul George was knocked down for the third time in a row by a hamstring strain, Leonard took control and flew for his patented one-handed slams, lofted floaters, buried 3-pointers, pulled fouls, and converted nine out of 10 free-throw attempts – including stepping to them Line with “MVP” chants that echoed through the building.

Leonard had 26 points in the third quarter and 39 after just 24 minutes (Sleepy Floyd is the only other player to score so many points in such a short amount of time as he scored 40 points in 24 minutes in 1991). According to Elias, Leonard is only the third player (fourth instance) since 1954/55 (the era of the shooting clock) to score 43 plus points in less than 29 minutes.

The famous, softspoken Riverside native was even relatively lively on Tuesday, if you count the subtle fist pump and the dead hand clappers in the middle of the field.

Leonard was 22 times 14 and achieved a seasonal high of six 3-pointers in 10 attempts. He also brought in four assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot in 29 minutes of work, and spent the entire fourth quarter on the bench to ensure victory was in his hand.

The Clippers (28-13) built a slim lead of 31-26 in the first quarter, which they expanded after some catching up at the beginning of the second quarter by surpassing Cavs 33-16 in the final of 9:29 half.

Leonard had 14 of the Clippers points during this time and drilled four 3-point points to help his team return to the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 66-50 advantage.

The Clippers recorded 20 of their 29 assists in the first half, most of the season. Patrick Beverley, who ended up with 10 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, had eight of them before half-time.

Lou Williams finished the field 10 to 13 and had 24 points. Shamet (4 to 11 from 3 points range) and Ivica Zubac (10 rebounds and four blocked shots) each scored 12 points.

The Cavs (12-39) missed Kevin Love, who sold the back half of the back-to-back set at the Staples Center. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points.

The clippers improved to 18: 4 at home and to 18: 5 against teams that were worse than 500.

