Landry Shamet # 20 of the LA Clippers scores during a layup before Khem Birch # 24 of the Orlando Magic in the first half at the Staples Center on January 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Kawai Leonard # 2 of LA Clippers reacts when he is fouled by Markelle Fultz # 20 of Orlando Magic during the first half at Staples Center on January 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Doc Clivers of LA Clippers tries to stop Patrick Beverley # 21's fall in the first half against Orlando Magic on January 16, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Patrick Beverley No. 21 of LA Clippers turns to basket with Kawhi Leonard No. 2 as Wes Iwundu No. 25 of Orlando Magic on January 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California after a screen in the first half at the Staples Center Persecution begins.

The Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will meet a jumper ahead of Orlando Nikola Vucevic in Thursday's first half of the game at Staples Center. Leonard had 32 points, five rebounds and five assists in Clippers' 122-95 win.

LOS ANGELES – Found.

Do you know which keys the clippers have misplaced in the past few weeks?

They are safely in their possession again – and they are locked up by George, even without Paul George.

Too bad for the Orlando Magic, which was overwhelmed in their second consecutive game at the Staples Center on Thursday and was surpassed by Clippers 122-95 one night after the Lakers riot in the building on Wednesday.

Because no, the result of Wednesday was not a cautious lesson for a concentrated clippers group – “for idiots,” suggested Patrick Beverley in the morning – who slammed the door early for their guests.

The Clippers (29-13) started game 5 against 5 and shot better than 60 percent as they built a 10 point lead in the first quarter. They dutifully took care of this advantage until it reached 23 points in the second quarter and 15 points in the fourth quarter.

A little more than nine minutes later, JaMychal Green (11 points, 13 rebounds and a festive dip in the water bottle after his post-game interview) swung from the edge after he brought the clippers back to the top at 19 with his punch and slam.

The Magic (20-22) reduced the lead by 7:42 to 99-84, but then Kawhi Leonard checked back in and brought the clippers back on track, promptly setting up a Montrezl Harrell layup and sending a floater do it 104-86. The Clippers improved to 19: 4 at home and held an opponent to less than 100 points for the 13th time this season.

In addition to his annoying defense, Leonard ended the game with 32 game points in 30 minutes, his fourth consecutive game leaving the 30-point plateau – the longest such streak for a Clippers player since Elton Brand in 2006.

Leonard shot 12 for 20 from the field and 4 for 7 from a 3 point range and threw in five assists, five rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.

After a relatively quiet game in the Clippers’ win over Cleveland on Tuesday, Harrell started on Thursday, scoring 21 points in 9-against-15 shooting.

Landry Shamet added 13 points on three 3-pointers and drives equally to the tire.

And Lou Williams’ 11 points included a 3-pointer that earned him 365 points during his tenure as Clippers and overtook Quentin Richardson because he alone finished sixth in the team’s 3-point field goal list.

“For a team trying to win a championship, we are preparing for games in which we will play together against the All-Stars of the Western and Eastern conferences,” said the prophet Beverley, who told his team in 21 minutes 10 There were points and seven templates. “It is our attitude, regardless of who we are playing against.”

