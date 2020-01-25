advertisement

MIAMI – Kawhi Leonard has two NBA Championships, two NBA Finals MVP Awards, four All Star selections and a number of other awards.

And now a triple double.

Unbelievable what it sounds like – and the Miami Heat really couldn’t believe it – Leonard got a triple double for the first time on Friday evening. He scored 26 of his 33 points after half-time, finished with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and carried the Los Angeles Clippers past heat 122-117.

“What do you mean by the first triple double? From his career? Wow, ”said heat trainer Erik Spoelstra. “That’s a surprise. He is as complete as a player in this league. “

Leonard actually got the triple double twice. He had it briefly in the third quarter: what was originally his 10th rebound was removed after the stat crew gave a game a closer look. With a rebound with 3:55 he was correct.

Clipper’s trainer Doc Rivers then received the game ball in the dressing room and dripped it once before flipping it as a souvenir of Leonard. Leonard raised it over his head and then smiled as his teammates applauded.

“It’s because of you,” said Leonard to his teammates. “They took all the pictures. So that’s all that is a triple double.”

And even on his big night, the Clippers – who had drifted out of a 15-point spring hole and ended the third quarter with a 15-0 run to take control – had to hold out in the final moments.

Miami was 8:34 minutes back on 18, then ran 24-9 and came 34 seconds ahead of a 3-pointer from Dion Waiters within three. But they didn’t get any closer and Leonard sealed it by going 4 on 4 from the foul line in the final moments.

Rivers praised Leonard for waiting patiently for Miami’s trap schemes.

“It’s like he’s a boxer,” said Rivers. “He just took a little bit of time to throw blows.”

Landry Shamet scored 22 points for the clippers. Lou Williams had 16 points, Montrezl Harrell 15 and JaMychal Green 14.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points. Butler left the middle of the fourth half after appearing to twist his right ankle for the second time in the game and put in a night where he accidentally caught his eye in the first half.

Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro each scored 19 points, Bam Adebayo 18 and Duncan Robinson 16 for Miami. The heat dropped to 20-2-0 at home against teams from Los Angeles. Her only other home defeat was the Lakers.

“We have built a place where it is difficult to win here and if you want to win here you have to do some extravagant things,” said Adebayo. “And they have a player over there who did that tonight.”

Leonard flirted twice with a triple double this season and missed it in Phoenix on October 26th with two rebounds and on November 11th with a submission against Toronto.

“I thought he already had one,” said Rivers.

The Clippers were without Paul George (left thigh) for the eighth time in a row and without Patrick Beverley (right groin) for the second time in a row, although Beverley tried to find his way into the lineup.

There were no two points in Miami – Kendrick Nunn missed the left-wing pain game and Goran Dragic had a wound on his left calf, which was noticeable after he won the extra-time win against Washington on Wednesday night.

With the exception of 10 available players, Miami had no other choice: the waiters played for the first time this season.

Waiters who had been suspended three times since October due to various problems and embarrassed themselves and the organization when he was taking at least one cannabis-infused edible product and needed medical help when the team charter plane wrapped a flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles in November , played 18 minutes and scored 14 points.

“We need everyone and in a long NBA season everyone has to contribute,” said Spoelstra. “It won’t always be on your terms.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard now has a career bests series of seven 30-point games. World B. Free and Bob McAdoo set the Clippers record with eleven games in a row. Patrick Patterson scored 12 for the clippers.

Heat: Adebayo has played in 131 consecutive games, one behind Grant Long for the fifth longest series in franchise history and three behind Issac Austin’s fourth best series. … Robinson has scored three 3-point goals in 15 consecutive games, breaking his own team record.

LINEUP ROULETTE

The Clippers used their 21st lineup of the season, seven more than in the full 2018/19 regular season. Miami used its sixth other cast, with Nunn failing for the first time.

MCGRUDER RETURN

It was the first time Clipper’s guard Rodney McGruder played against the heat with which he spent his first three NBA seasons. He was picked up by the heat at the end of last season in a luxury tax-related move and picked up by the Clippers – who signed him on a three-year deal last summer. “He has a lifelong recommendation from us. He deserves it,” said Spoelstra.

NEXT

Clippers: Visit Orlando on Sunday.

Heat: hosts Orlando on Monday.

