While many famous faces are present at the Oscars in Los Angeles today, Katie Holmes went to New York Fashion Week instead.

The 41-year-old actress was photographed in the front row of the Zadig & Voltaire show with a white ruffle blouse, straight-leg jeans and a leopard-print coat.

Katie Holmes is wearing a white blouse and leopard print jeans at the Zadig & Voltaire show.

She wore a black chain shoulder bag, draped necklaces and hoops, while she wore a pair of black leather high-heeled ankle boots with a pointed, angular tip on her feet. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum posed with Zadig & Voltaire’s artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom, who was wearing a black turtleneck and jeans with sneakers and a blazer.

Katie Holmes poses with Zadig & Voltaire’s artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom.

Yesterday, Holmes, who shares a 13-year-old daughter, Suri, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wore an ice-blue satin blazer and pants courtesy of the brand’s spring 2020 collection at the launch party for her Flaunt cover. She pulled her look together with a black leather shoulder bag with a ZV logo buckle and black strappy sandals.

Katie Holmes is wearing a blue suit with black sandals to celebrate the launch of her flaunt title on February 8th in New York.

