advertisement

Katie Holmes went solid on the cover of Flaunt Magazine.

The 41-year-old actress poses in an Olivier Theyskens coat and bodysuit on the front of the latest edition.

Holmes wore a pair of black strappy Saint Laurent sandals on her feet. The shoes were made of lambskin with an open toe, an all-around ankle strap and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The sandals are available now at Ssense.com and cost $ 745.

advertisement

The hair of the “Batman Begins” star was styled in an updo and shows a pair of earrings by Roberto Coin. She also wore a brand bracelet.

In 2019, thanks to her trend-oriented fashion selection, Holmes experienced a revival of its popularity as a style star. The A-Lister chose some of the biggest footwear of the year, including big-toe sandals by Christian Louboutin, sandals by Gianvito Rossi, and leopard-print loafers by Manolo Blahnik. For more informal trips, the mother of Suri was also discovered in simple clothes such as Uggs lambskin boots and the pure white sneakers from Common Projects.

View this post on Instagram

KATIE HOLMES | THEY SAY YOU WANT TO BORN A CUP OF SUGAR? HERE YOU HAVE TWO ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A winter odyssey through Gotham alongside the inimitable @ KatieHolmes212 films in which the actor talked about her upcoming films “The Secret: Dare To Dream “and” The Secret: Dare To Dream “discussed. Brahms: The Boy II “as well as life in New York (including risky cycling on the West Side Highway), her new role as a director and of course how to stay positive ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀” I laugh a lot my friends, “says Holmes.” I try to be conscious when things are not going well to see the humor in them. That’s because I set my expectations high and it never really is what I thought, and that’s funny. We don’t all. “Do you?” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Read the entire interview on Flaunt.com and buy #TheHomeIssue. out ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Holmes wears @OLIVIERTHEYSKENS coat and rompers, @YSL BY @ANTHONYVACCARELLO shoes and @ROBERTO_COIN earrings and bracelet. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photographed by William Lords | @williamlords ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Styled by Monty Jackson | @mrmontyjackson ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Written by Mui-Hai Chu | @muihai ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ hair: DJ Quintero | @djquintero ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Makeup: Genevieve Mr | @genevieveherr ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Manicurist: Elle Gerstein | @enamelle ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Produced by: Sharon Pandolfo Perez | @sharonpandolfo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #flauntmagazine #flaunt #flauntfeature #TheHomeIssue # 168⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @ROBERTO_COIN

A post shared by Flaunt Magazine (@flauntmagazine) on February 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST

In 2020, Holmes is likely to bring her fashion to some premieres on the red carpet, as two films will be released in the next few months: “The Secret: Dare To Dream” and “Brahms: The Boy II”.

connected

If you like Holmes’ strappy sandal look but don’t want to break the bank, consider one of these affordable alternatives.

To Buy: Steve Madden Leyla Sandals, $ 90.

To Buy: Jaggar Bow Ankle Strap Sandal, $ 172.

To Buy: Steve Madden Impressed Lace Up Sandals, $ 92.

Click through the gallery to see some of Katie Holmes’ most popular shoes.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Want more?

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes dress as mother-daughter dressing in casual clothes and simple sneakers

Katie Holmes shows how to wear strappy sandals in New York in winter

Katie Holmes makes an unexpected styling fad in lederhosen and stilettos at Berlin Fashion Week

advertisement