Katie Holmes was in New York last night at the launch party for her Flaunt magazine cover in the blues. The actress arrived in an ice blue suit with a wide lapel blazer and extra long sleeves over a white top. Her pants had a hem that reached over the ankle and left room to show off her minimalist black sandals.

Katie Holmes is wearing a blue suit with black sandals to celebrate the launch of her “Flaunt” magazine on February 8th in New York.

CREDIT: Splash

The shoes had a black strap around their toes that matched the color of their pedicure. She worked similarly to drawing colors from her outfit by combining her blue blazer with a metallic blue eyeshadow.

She embellished the look with a shoulder bag from Zadig & Voltaire, in which the soiree took place, which celebrated Flaunt’s Home Issue.

(L-R): Daniela Braga, Chantal Monaghan and Kim Riekenberg celebrate the launch of Katie Holmes’ Flaunt magazine on February 8th in New York.

CREDIT: Splash

Among the guests were models Daniela Braga, Chantal Monaghan and Kim Riekenberg, who were posing together in front of the Butterfly at Sixty Soho venue.

Holmes has been on a stylish trip lately when she advertised her new horror film “The Boy” on February 21st.

CREDIT: Splash

The actress managed to occupy a front row position for Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2020 collection at NYFW last night. Holmes shared a photo with the designer on Instagram and congratulated her on a “nice show”.

Katie Holmes in a Fendi spring dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

A close-up of Katie Holmes’ blue heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

Last Thursday the “Dawson’s Creek” woman attended Fendi’s NYFW party. She wore the label’s floral draped midi dress with a pair of pointed blue pumps with a low-cut top and narrow heel.

Check out Katie Holme’s favorite shoe models.

