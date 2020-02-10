advertisement

Katharine McPhee paid attention to details from head to toe at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles tonight with her sparkling decorations.

Katharine McPhee at the Oscar Vanity Fair Party 2020.

The 35-year-old wore a stunning pastel blue dress with a round neck and short sleeves with slightly ruffled details on the shoulders. The dress also contained pleated layers that ran across the dress, a round neckline at her waist and a long slit that ran across her legs. Each of the seams of the dress has been complemented with shimmering round silver details.

Katharine McPhee at the Oscar Vanity Fair Party 2020.

McPhee fitted all of her accessories to the shiny seams of the dress, right down to her shoes. She was wearing a pair of oval silver drop earrings, thick diamond rings, and a glamorous shiny clutch with jewels.

Close-up of Katharine McPhee’s shoes.

She wore a pair of PVC pumps on her feet. The transparent shoes had a pointed toe, a stiletto heel and a counter, which was decorated with bright glitter and matched her dress and jewelry.

More celebrities arrive at the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars Party.

