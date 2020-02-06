advertisement

Kate Spade today announced the appointment of a new CEO, Liz Fraser, to replace Anna Bakst, who left the company in late 2019.

Fraser is expected to join the Tapestry brand house on March 1 and work with other internal executives alongside Nicola Glass, the label’s creative director.

After working for Anne Klein and Marc by Marc Jacobs, Fraser was previously President of Lafayette 148. In her previous roles, she was responsible for the design and merchandising of clothing and accessories.

Since the acquisition of Kate Spade in 2017, Tapestry has implemented a number of strategies to increase the brand’s sales and position. This includes the introduction of new categories, the reduction of sales in the outlet and discount area and the completion of the first own shoe collection for spring 20. With the introduction of new products and new collaborations, the pace of store openings should also be slowed down and the excitement for the brand increased. So far, however, the results have been mixed and market observers have signaled frustration with the turnaround. In addition, Kate Spade’s sales in the same store have been declining for several quarters, with a 16% decrease in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

However, Fraser is one of three appointments that could mean a significant change for Tapestry’s own brands. Giorgio Sarné was promoted to CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman, while Yann Bozec became president of Tapestry Asia Pacific.

“We are delighted to have Liz, Giorgio and Yann, who are all three talented executives, with first-class knowledge that is directly aligned with our long-term strategic plan,” said Jide Zeitlin, Chairman and CEO of Tapestry, in a statement , “With Liz ‘career in the fashion industry spanning three decades and the extensive brand building experience at Coach and Tapestry that both Giorgio and Yann bring to their new roles, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustained revenue and margin growth as well To achieve shareholder returns. “

