It’s no easy task to make it onto the annual International Best-Dressed List. It takes elegance, style and now the approval of Amy Fine Collins.

The journalist and Vanity Fair correspondent, who published her book “The International Best-Dressed List: The Official Guide” last year, discussed the historical list with the stars of high society and Hollywood, created in 1940 by Eleanor Lambert. Collins’ book is available on Amazon.

“There’s always a controversy about who understands and who doesn’t,” Collins FN said Monday in West Hollywood, California, during an intimate conversation about the book. “There is a photo of Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] Will here in Los Angeles in 2011 and for our first launch event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York I had a conversation with Andre Leon Talley and a large slide came from these two on. And he looks at me and says, “Kate is wearing platforms, what’s going on here?”

Collins referred to images of Middleton and Prince William at the BAFTA “Brits to Watch” event in July 2011 in Los Angeles. For this occasion, the Duchess opted for an airy lavender dress by Alexander McQueen with a row of sky-high sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTA “Brits To Watch” event in Los Angeles, July 11, 2011.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Jimmy Choo Heels.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The label’s sandals had a 5.5-inch heel with a 1-inch platform and glittering metal straps.

Glittering Jimmy Choo Vamp sandals.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

When asked how to make it onto the International Best-Dressed List, Collins, who took over the reins for the list with Graydon Carter, Reinaldo Herrera and Aimée Bell in 2002, replied: “There is no formula for dressing best, none Color of numbers because every person is different and should express who they are through their clothing. Being best dressed comes from within; You can’t just turn things upside down, it’s the attitude. “

