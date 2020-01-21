advertisement

Kate Middleton was a woman in red when she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on January 20 for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Kate wore a sparkling needle and thread robe. The dress, called Aurora, had a figure-hugging shape with ruffled details and shiny sequins. The style is in a mini dress length on Net-a-Porter.com for $ 519 in stock.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on January 20th.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose one of her old favorites, Gianvito Rossi, for shoes. It matched the brand’s classic pumps with pointed toes, which were made from a deep red suede. The shoes were a repeat for Kate she wore in 2016; The silhouette can now be purchased from Farfetch.com for $ 397 (40% off).

connected

Red suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

The triple mother completed her look with more red and opted for a Jenny Packham clutch (which she had previously worn) and ruby ​​earrings from Soru, which appeared to be new.

Kate Middleton in a pin and thread dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps on January 20th at Buckingham Palace.

In the meantime, Prince William was standing next to his wife in a dark navy suit, a shirt with a white collar, and a burgundy tie. Black shimmering lace-up shoes completed the ensemble from Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on January 20th.

Gianvito Rossi is one of Kate’s favorite formal appearance labels, including Jimmy Choo, Emmy London and Rupert Sanderson. More relaxed styles that are preferred by the University of St. Andrews are Penelope Chilvers riding boots and Superga Cotu sneakers.

Click through the gallery to learn more about Kate Middleton’s shoe style.

