advertisement

Kate Middleton may be a king, but she doesn’t stand over an overcoat.

The 38-year-old recycled a Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit for today’s performance at Evelina London Children’s’s Hospital. The classic houndstooth set has been in the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe since February 2019.

Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi in London on January 28th.

advertisement

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Gianvito Rossi pumps.

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

The Duchess wore her favorite Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps on her feet in a completely black color. The shoes have a suede upper, a pointed toe and a 3.3-inch block heel. You can shop on Net-a-Porter.com for around $ 700.

Gianvito Rossi Piper pumps.

CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi

Kate kept warm in the cool London weather with opaque black tights. Mappin & Webb earrings and a matching necklace complete the chic outfit.

Kate Middleton wears Dolce & Gabbana with Gianvito Rossi in London on January 28th.

CREDIT: NEIL HALL / Shutterstock

Kate styled her Dolce & Gabbana set today in a similar fashion to how she first wore it in February. At the “Mental Health in Education” conference in London, she combined the suit with dark tights and Tods pumps.

Kate Middleton wears a black and white tweed suit from D & G with Tod’s suede pumps with a block heel.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Superga and Emmy London are among the most popular shoe brands at the University of St. Andrews. When it comes to clothing, Kate mostly chooses British labels, including Alexander McQueen (designer of her wedding dress), Catherine Walker and L.K. Bennett.

Click through the gallery to learn more about Kate Middleton’s style.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Want more?

Kate Middleton defies the rain in black and gray stilettos & tights

Kate Middleton is styling her $ 13 leopard midi skirt for winter with soaring boots

Not everyone is a fan of an unexpected shoe choice that Kate Middleton made

advertisement