Kate Middleton looked stylish in casual wear, including a pair of her favorite boots when she was out in Northern Ireland today.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an olive green jacket, dark skinny jeans, and a pair of long tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers.

Kate Middleton at The Ark Open Farm in Northern Ireland on February 12th.

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

The shoes are made from vegetable-colored leather with an accent on the zip and a leather tassel on the zip. The silhouette is lined with a Goodyear Welted Commando rubber sole, which is perfect for uneven terrain and is made by hand. Those looking to mimic the Duchess’ look can buy the boots at Penelopechilvers.com, where they are retailed for £ 475 ($ 617).

Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boot

CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Royal watchers are probably familiar with the Chilvers boots, as they have made many appearances in Kate’s wardrobe over the years. In fact, Kate’s lively shoes precede Duchess’s time, having owned them for 15 years.

connected

“The Duchess of Cambridge came to us to buy country boots to be outdoors in the weather, basically a walking shoe. The British make country with a certain, studied look that follows the not too new, unspoken rule, ”Chilvers told FN in 2016. “

CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Penelope Chilvers, the most popular shoe brands include Kate Rupert Sanderson, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

If you’re looking for a similar shoe to Kate, but for a cheaper price, consider one of the options below.

To buy: Naturalizer Demi Wide Calf Boot, $ 105.

To Buy: Essex Lane Maggie Wide Calf Riding Boots, $ 130.

To buy: Journee Collection Sanora women’s riding boots, $ 70.

