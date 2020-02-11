advertisement

Hot sidewalks don’t keep Kate Middleton from her stilettos.

Despite the rainy weather, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a pair of high-heeled, pointed Ralph Lauren boots that are made of suede today in Leicestershire, United Kingdom. She paired the boots with a navy Alexander McQueen coat that had military-inspired details, including buttons at the waist and a high collar. Kate also carried a mini bag from the British label.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Leicestershire, UK on February 11th.

advertisement

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Ralph Lauren boots.

CREDIT: Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Alexander McQueen is a frequent choice for Kate for royal appearances, including her wedding to Prince William in 2011. The University of St. Andrews frequently chooses British brands, including L.K. Bennett, Jenny Packham and Catherine Walker.

connected

“There has long been a contingent of Kate fans interested in their classic choices and fondness for British designers,” said Elizabeth Holmes, longtime reporter and author of the upcoming book “HRH: So Much Thoughts on Royal Style” 2019. Holmes found that the Duchess also selected some cheaper items from brands like Zara, Superga and Ray-Ban.

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen and Ralph Lauren on February 11th in Leicestershire, UK.

CREDIT: DAVID HARTLEY / Shutterstock

In addition to supporting British labels, Kate also recycles some of her favorite pieces. A typical example: she broke the high-heeled Ralph Lauren boots on a rainy day before and selected them on a trip in March 2019 in Blackpool, England.

Kate Middleton will get off in Blackpool, England in March 2019 in a Sportmax coat and Michael Kors dress.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The exact shoes of the mother of three are no longer available. We have summarized a few options below to get a similar look.

To buy: Linea Paolo Perfect Boot, $ 260.

To buy: Geox Faviola Boot, $ 207.

To buy: Alice + Olivia Maeven Tall Boot, $ 179.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s favorite boots.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s accessories have a Valentine’s Day mood in South Wales, UK

Kate Middleton recycles the 8-year-old Alexander McQueen dress with shiny heels at the BAFTAs

Kate Middleton recycles D&G skirt suit with opaque tights and pumps

advertisement