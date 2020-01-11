advertisement

Doctors performed ring vaccination against Ebola virus disease last year in Kasese district (PHOTO / File).

KASESE – Local leaders of the Katwe landing site in Kasese district are calling on the district health department and the ministry of health to restore more than 10 Ebola testing centers that have been closed.

Local leaders say more people continue to have contact with their counterparts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who are at high risk of contracting the Ebola virus.

However, district health inspector Stephen Bagonza says they are still on alert but have only closed inland screening centers.

“The only checkpoints we intended to reduce are those located in the district and not at the border,” he added.

Bagonza adds that “the number of people crossing DR Congo due to the infection rate, having had no cases in Uganda since the last time we had four cases, we have sought to reduce our screening points in a way To be able to obtain those that we can manage due to the availability of available resources, we had to reduce these checkpoints in order to be able to respond to them and to our controllers in terms of allowances, transport and welfare. “

John Bosco Kananura, LC1 President, Katwe said: “Although there is a certain relaxation because fear is like subsiding in our region, but it is still widespread on the Congo side and that is why I think that this checkpoint used to check these people who come from Rwera side from the Democratic Republic of Congo is still wanted at this original checkpoint because people who come from DRC come to buy fish at the site of landing from Katwe. “

In October 2019, Uganda joined the DRC and other neighboring countries at a meeting of ministers, senior health and immigration officials and partners to strengthen cross-border collaboration on the preparation and responds to the Ebola virus and other epidemics.

Other countries included; Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

They recognized the common threat that the epidemic poses to the health and economic security of the subregion and other parts of Africa and the need to develop an action plan to mitigate the effects of these threat.

