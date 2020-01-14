advertisement

KCCA FC have never lost to Bright Stars. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars vs. KCCA FC

Kavumba Recreation Center, Wakiso

Tuesday 14-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

KAVUMBA – KCCA FC will continue to do without Allan Okello when they face Bright Stars FC in the Ugandan Premier League on Tuesday afternoon.

The fleeing forward has not been on the team for the past two weeks as he tries to get away from the Kasasiros.

He missed the win over Mbarara last week and despite the club insisting that he is sick, reliable sources say the 20-year-old has refused to play and wants to be sold.

Mustafa Kizza has been named to the match day team although he also wants to leave.

Kizza also missed the game against Mbarara and head coach Mike Mutebi insists it is due to licensing issues.

“We have some players who are unlikely to be featured,” said Mutebi before the game.

“Allan Okello is out with malaria, Kizza is available but with licensing issues.

The same goes for Anaku, Ssenyonjo, Opio and Poloto. “

The situation regarding Kizza and Okello is far from over and will continue until the end of the current transfer window as neither player is willing to sign a contract extension. The duo will be out of contract at the end of next season.

Even in the absence of the duo, KCCA FC should take three points at the end of the match as they try to put more pressure on the Vipers SC leaders.

Currently, the Kasasiros remain four points behind the Venoms who will also be in action Tuesday away against Proline FC.

Speaking of the game itself, Mutebi noted that he expects a tough challenge from Bright Stars, but he is confident that his team will do the job.

“We expect a tough game from our opponents and we have a team of 19 whitewashed players who we believe can give us the result we need in Kavumba,” added Mutebi.

KCCA will also be without

Jurua Hassan, Sadam Juma and Jackson Nunda who are still injured. Keziron Kizito and Simon Serunkuma are other players excluded due to the club’s suspension.

The Bright Stars, meanwhile, hope to build on the three points they won in their first game of the second round last week.

After playing all of their last four games in the first round without a win, Paul Kiwanuka’s team edged BUL FC 1-0 last Friday and will hope to do the same against the defending champions.

Sitting 15th with 13 points, the Stars know that they must start accumulating points as soon as possible in order to escape the clutches of relegation.

Match facts

It will be the 14th meeting between the two parties since September 2013.

In the last 13 clashes, KCCA FC has lost no match, winning 9 and drawing the other 4.

KCCA will also be confident in the game after winning three of their last four away games against Bright Stars while shooting the other.

The first encounter between the two teams this season ended in a 1-1 draw, while the last season’s second leg ended 0-0.

The Bright Stars come into play after winning only two games this season (D7 L7).

At home, the Kiwanuka team has also won only twice in its first 9 games (D3 L4).

For KCCA, contest participants have won 9 of their last 11 league games (D1 L1).

Outside the house, however, Mutebi’s team has already lost three games this season (W4 D0).

Tuesday’s other matches

-SC Villa vs Busoga United FC at 4 p.m.

-Proline FC against Vipers SC

-Onduparaka FC vs Maroons FC at 4.30 p.m.

