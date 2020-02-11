advertisement

Karnataka will face the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals with a draw and a tie. However, Karun Nair insists that his team strive for an overall victory against Baroda.

“We play to win,” said Nair on Tuesday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. “We will try to win. If that is not possible, we will aim for the lead in the first innings. But at the start of the game we cannot think of the lead in the first innings.” We have to look to play well every four days. “

Karun only managed 220 runs with nine innings this season, but the captain of Karnataka felt that it was only a matter of time before he and others looking for form scored high scores. He cited the example of R. Samarth, who completed 377 runs in his last seven innings after scoring 15 in the last three runs.

“With Samarth too … he didn’t get any runs. It’s about these innings that can change someone’s season or year. Everyone beats well. I just get too many 20s and 30s. I haven’t converted as much as . ” I could or would like. Now it’s the business end of the tournament. It’s a good time to do this, “he said.

Karun admitted that he felt pressured, but only the kind that came from within. “It’s personal pressure. Everyone feels it. It’s about how to deal with it. All I’ve tried is to remain neutral. I don’t care whether I did it well or not. I try hard on the networks to work and not think too much about positive or negative results, “he said.

