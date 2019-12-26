advertisement

This weekend Anuel AA offered a concert at the American Airlines Arena (Miami, Florida) as part of his Emmanuel World Tour. The guest of honor was Karol G, who charmed her beloved with a “daring” piece of clothing.

The “Bebecita” sang its success “Tusa” in collaboration with Nicki Minaj. At that moment the audience was raging with emotions. There was also a flurry of excitement when the “sweet couple” was on stage.

advertisement

One of the things that fascinated Enmanuel and the participants was a piece of clothing that Carolina used. A transparent mini short that hardly matched your imagination.

Karols Short was black and super tight, but transparent in the rear. She usually uses this kind of “outfit”: small and tight. But this time he wanted to dare and show more.

On the other hand, Anuel thanked his millions of fans and posted an emotional message and the next stop. “The Emmanuel World Tour in the US is over, now we’re going to Latin America and back to Europe.”

MORE PHOTOS OF BEBECITOS

InstKarolagram / Instagram

Anuel AA and Karol G / Instagram

Anuel AA and Karol G / Instagram

Previous articleCristiano Ronaldo and Georgina appear on the beach with Santa Claus

He likes dogs, pizza and popcorn. Already a fan of Nintendo and Sony, but no longer throws anything today. He has worked on websites and magazines such as GameBlast, Nintendo World, Hero and Portal Pop, but is now exclusively dedicated to Spark Chronicles.

advertisement