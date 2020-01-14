advertisement

Karol G with her latest photos she joins the list of artists in favor of size. It was seen with a bikini that can only be described as devastating because it highlights those Colombian curves that are becoming more and more famous. Discipline is the foundation of her success, and now that she is at the height of her musical career, she will maintain the formula with maximum determination.

The only ones who will suffer will be bikinis because they have to struggle with their sensational properties. It will not be the last time that we adorn Karol’s body with this type of clothing because the beach is her preferred vacation spot and a clear taste that she shares with her partner and probably her future husband. Anuel AA,

advertisement

So far in 2020, Karol G With no information about her tours across America, it is believed that she is preparing a special event to remain the singer with the highest follower growth in the past year.

Women of the urban genre are said to be masters of this new reggaeton revolution in which Carolina Giraldo takes part.

Karol G is planning changes in her music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbneQDc2H3I [/ embed]

Karol’s way of putting up is not to approach a single style of music. Reggaeton is undoubtedly the genre with which it became known and triumphs, but its musical environment has recommended that the boundaries be broadened with new ingredients that could allow another arrival.

The extensive range of voices from Karol G So that you can easily choose between different options, this idea is still a role model, but it won’t be long before it becomes reality.

A winning bet that is sure to open new doors. Continuous innovation is a trait that engages millions of expectant people with their new creative work. In which style do you prefer the gender warrior?

advertisement