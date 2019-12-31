advertisement

Karol G, paparazzi will not stop thinking about you. Followers are constantly watching the singer. Now they showed a too sensual picture. The little girl appears there as she gets out of her pants.

The fans want to see everything the famous do. They are waiting for their bodies. Never let go of how you look with your sensual images.

Now there is a picture of the interpreter of “My bed sounds”. It left millions open-mouthed. This is a photo where she appears on her back and lowers a short distance. The question is all she sees later.

Something can be clearly seen in the pictures. While undressing, she is wearing a bikini made of black yarn. This connects to the top. She appears with short hair between black and blonde.

Karol G and Anuel AA were after the party

The Bebecitos were invited to a party by Luis Suárez and his wife. There they took part in the show to sing in front of the others.

But something else happened to the artists. The two appeared in unleashed pictures of the after party. With crazy ideas they are seen in a garden vehicle, funny.

In any case, the couple is one of the most jealous of recent times. Her love and madness have made her favorites in the world of reggaeton. The fact that they admire and always do well before the public sees them makes them unique. That is why their fans are always attentive and respect them.

An example of this great love is the last concert at which they were together. Singers in the middle of the show shouted to the world how valuable they were to each other.

