advertisement

Karol G Had an unforgettable year 2019 with spectacular moments and some controversial and some spectacular and controversial moments as she attended the Copa America opening gala in Playback! However, it was the year in which it became known worldwide. Now few people who like Latin American music do not know Colombian music.

And it is so that the singer won her on and off the stage with an Instagram of the most careful and had curious moments. One of them is still as colorful as when he posed with a skirt that wasn’t too much fun and left his entire thigh open. An image that already exceeds two million likes and that they comment on a Karol G every day, who has never been ashamed of it.

Wants to beat Shakira

It’s a purpose that may be too ambitious, but it seems that Karol G would have told her close friends that he wanted to overcome Shakira in social networks, especially on Instagram, within a maximum of three years.

advertisement

And is that the pair of Anuel AA has over 25 million followers in 2020 and is trained to reach the 60 million related to Colombian music Shakira. While intuition is not expected to make it easy.

advertisement