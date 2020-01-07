advertisement

Today show host Karl Stefanovic was stabbed by co-host Allison Langdon after speaking to Australian cricket legend Shane Warne on live television.

Stefanovic praised the Spin King for his new physique in an interview on Tuesday morning before embarrassedly looking for answers on how the once rotunda bowler kept fit and healthy.

It comes after Karl posted widespread photos of his post-holiday period on the beach last week, where the popular presenter hadn’t yet worked through his Christmas pudding.

Warne recently lost 14 kg and has kept its slim figure for more than a year.

Warne announced in 2019 that it still weighs around 84 kg and wants to reach its target weight of 80 kg – after it has weighed more than 98 kg in recent years.

No wonder Stefanovic addressed the 50-year-old after the latest, unflattering photos of his slim body.

“You look great, Warnie. You just look great, Warnie, ”said Stefanovic.

media_cameraWarnie tried to dance through the uncomfortable conversation.

Warnie was happy to discuss the secrets of his happy lifestyle, but the conversation soon turned back to Stefanovic.

“Well, thank you very much, Karl. I’m just trying my best, “said Warne.

“I turned 50 last year. I’m just trying to stay fit, healthy and happy. My children are excellent and I am very, very happy at the moment. I’m not happy with the bushfires, but I’m just trying my best. “

Langdon didn’t miss her shot to get a cheeky blow to her colleague when he casually asked Warne for some fitness tips.

“Any tips on how to stay fit,” said Stefanovic before Langdon stepped in.

“He needs all the help he can get,” she said at lightning speed.

Warne was just happy to take the TV star under his wing.

“If you come to Melbourne we can have a chat and I can help you, brother,” he said with a smile.

Stefanovic responded with fake disbelief to the flattering truth that gave Langdon another chance to put the shoe in Channel 9’s star.

“We all saw the photos,” she said with a grin.

Warne also refused to dance over the star’s weight problems.

“Carlos, sometimes it’s best not to say things,” Warne said with a worried expression on his face.

Stefanovic replied at lightning speed: “And uneaten”.

At the end of the section, he reminded Warne of his promise to help him fight the Libra next time.

“We appreciate your time and will see you in Melbourne in a few weeks to give you expert advice. That would be great,” he said.

Warne was on the show to further raise awareness of his ongoing Bushfire fundraiser.

Warne’s iconic green hat will be auctioned off until Friday night. All proceeds will be donated to the Australian Red Cross to help those affected by fires across the country.

The item would be one of the most valuable memorabilia from the successful career of Australia’s leading wicket taker.

media_cameraAustralian cricket legend Shane Warne wants to buy his baggy green.

Sir Donald Bradman’s Baggy Green was sold in 2003 for around $ 420,000. The bid for Warne’s cap, which will have a signed certificate of authenticity, reached $ 200,000 per tick over an hour after opening. Warne, who joined Ash Barty, Daniel Ricciardo, and many others on a long list of top-class members of the Australian sports community to announce fundraisers, suggested that this was the least he could do.

Cricket stars D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, have also pledged ongoing donations for the appeal.

“Sometimes, with this total devastation, it’s amazing how much people care about it,” Warne said of the fundraisers by Australian cricketers and athletes.

“It touched everyone. The pictures we see of the bushfires and what the firefighters are doing is unthinkable and unimaginable what some of these people are going through.

“So whatever we can do, it’s great to see how cricket, sports, and tennis are behind it to do what they can.”

