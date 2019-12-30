advertisement

Karl Stefanovic has confirmed swirling rumors that he and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough are expecting their first child together.

And he did that in Karl Stefanovic’s best possible way.

Today’s returning host posted a paparazzi photo of himself when he emerged from the sea on a recent beach trip, and made a self-deprecating remark referring to his baby in December.

“After much speculation … the rumors are true,” he wrote along with the baby emoji.

Today, Daily Mail Australia posted photos of 35-year-old Yarbrough with a striking baby bump in a black one-piece suit while on vacation in Byron Bay.

The couple’s youngest Stefanovic children – River [12] and Ava [13] – joined him from his previous marriage to journalist Cassandra Thorburn.

Yarbrough still has to confirm the pregnancy on her own social media channels.

Stefanovic’s confirmation mail comes after entertainment reporter Peter Ford fueled Millsy & Baz’s whisper on Perth’s 6PR Breakfast radio earlier this month.

“We have received confirmation that Karl Stefanovic is going to be a father, Jasmine is pregnant,” said Ford.

“They had the baby shower at the weekend, which is a kind of giveaway.

“He is about to make his big comeback and now all the excitement of a new baby is on the way.

“Well then good luck.”

media_cameraKarl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough are expecting their first child. Picture: Diimex

Before his announcement, photos of Yarbrough appeared, cradling her stomach at a baby shower in New York City, where she celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary with Stefanovic.

“I love baby showers,” one respondent wrote on an Instagram story while another friend posted a baby emoji on a photo of Yarbrough.

45-year-old Stefanovic and 35-year-old Yarbrough married on December 8 last year in Cabo, Mexico, for an extravagant celebration that Karl, as the presenter of Today, was supposed to keep an eye on.

The extravagant wedding of media_cameraKarl and Jasmine in Mexico took place a year ago – days before Today released him. Image: Instagram.

But less than a year later, Channel 9 had to reverse its decision to fire Stefanovic when the odds among co-hosts Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight continued to drop.

Stefanovic will return to host in 2020 along with former 60-minute reporter Allison Langdon.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough have been the subject of pregnancy rumors since their marriage, which has been reported to have been trying to have a baby for months.

media_cameraBaby rumors have surrounded Karl and Jasmine since their wedding in December 2018. Image: Instagram.

The Daily Telegraph reported in April that Stefanovic underwent a second vasectomy reverse surgery after undergoing a first one immediately after their wedding.

Stefanovic, who had a vasectomy in 2010, is already the father of three children from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn: Jackson [19], Ava [13] and River [12].

They separated after 21 years and Stefanovic announced their separation in September 2016. He met Yarbrough in December of the same year before they announced their engagement in February 2018.

Originally published as Karl’s naughty pregnancy post

