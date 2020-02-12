Graphic artist The Imaginative Hobbyist introduced actor Karen Fukuhara as Chun-Li from Street Fighter.

The imaginative hobbyist simply labels the photo with a quote from Chun-Li: “Have no resentment, okay?”

Chun-Li is one of the most famous street fighter characters, if not the self-proclaimed “strongest woman in the world”.

The character first appeared in 1991 in Capcom’s Street Fighter II: The World Warrior. It was designed and designed by Akira “Akiman” Yasuda.

Yasuda explained that she originally wore pants during most of the development, but her costume ended up being changed to tights.

“Oh yes, Chun-Li wore pants to the end. When we did the sprites, I thought it didn’t look right, so I had it changed to pantyhose instead. “

He also said that adding the character to the Street Fighter world had changed game dynamics.

“I also wanted Street Fighter II to be more entertaining than its predecessor.

This also explains how Chun-Li was created. When a female character is in the game, the dynamics of the game change completely. It brightens up the entire palette. We needed a reason for them to fight, and so an evil realm came to mind. “

Since her first appearance, the character has become an integral part of the Street Fighter franchise. She has appeared in Super Street Fighter II, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter V and Street Fighter EX.

The character has also appeared in a number of other games, including the Marvel vs. Capcom.

The character made the leap to live action in the 1994 Street Fighter film when she was portrayed by Ming-Na Wen. She was also the main character in the 1994 Anime Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie.

The character has also appeared in a number of comics and manga.

What do you think of Karen Fukuhara as Chun-Li?

