advertisement

The legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday.

Kapil Dev is considered one of the best all-rounders who played the game and was one of the best cricket players in India in his day.

Kapil’s golden hour came in 1983 when he led India for the first time at a World Cup when his men unbalanced West Indies in the final. Kapil played a major role in India’s success, especially in the group stage against Zimbabwe when he smashed an undefeated 175 to pull his side out of a hole.

advertisement

The 61-year-old is still India’s leading wicket taker in tests with pacemakers with 434 gates.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

advertisement