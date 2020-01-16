advertisement

Reality tv star Kim Kardashian and Kanye west really, really, really want people to go to Just Mercy. The hip-hop pair teamed up to give fans a chance to support the big-screen drama for Free-99.

Key facts: This week, KimYe went on Twitter to share her support for the Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx– featured movie.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVQbeG5yW78 (/ integrated)

advertisement

On a related note: KK contacted Twitter on Tuesday to stop speculation about taking part in a recent Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers game and rooting against his sister’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

I was there to support him! And shouted LETS GO TRISTAN !!!!! I would never boo anyone. I will not hate, only to applaud! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

Wait, there is more: Initially, social media reported that Kim would have hooted Thompson and his Cavaliers.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDPXFYEgH6Y (/ integrated)

Before you leave: This week, the Internet exploded with shots of Kim and Yeezy sitting next to the golf course during the Lakers game.

The Lakers win 128-99. The Lakers are 33-7, winning nine in a row, including three in a row without Anthony Davis. Here is a video of Kim and Kanye exiting through the west tunnel. pic.twitter.com/rKxVCP4Heu

– Bill Oram (@billoram) January 14, 2020

advertisement