MIAMI – The Kansas City Chiefs put an end to a half-century of Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 return win over the San Francisco Francis 49ers on Sunday to write a startling conclusion to the 100th season of the National Football League.

With the Chiefs down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes built three touchdown drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short passes to take the lead.

Williams then raced 38 yards for the clinching result, sparking wild celebrations for fans of the many suffering Chiefs who had not seen their team lift the Lombardi Trophy since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

San Francisco had looked well on its way to a first Super Bowl in 25 years, holding a 10-point advantage over time, but some advantages are always safe from Mahomes and the Chiefs explosive offer.

In the play off division, the Chiefs fought back from a 24-0 down to defeat the Houston Texans and then erased a 10-0 Tenans Tenans advantage in the AFC Championship.

The 24-year-old Mahomes becomes the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl by adding to his credentials as the NFL’s next rotating superstar.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had more wins in the regular-season regular season (207) than any coach without a Super Bowl, finally got the elusive championship. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

