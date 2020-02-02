advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, celebrates his touchdown pass for Damien Williams in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo / John Bazemore)

Damien Williams (26) of Kansas City Chiefs meets the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Damien Williams (26) of Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs Frank Clark celebrated his anniversary after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at NFL Super Bowl 54 on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Damien Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs (left) crosses the finish line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, reacts after being doused in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

San Francisco 49 quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands on the pitch in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo ) / Morry Gash)

James Winchester (left) and Armani Watts of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Demone Harris (52) of Kansas City Chiefs will play Confetti 49ers 31-20 at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)



San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will drop in during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 game on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida, under pressure from Ben Niemann, chief of Kansas City , (AP Photo / Matt York)

Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs (left) tries to attack quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, tries to attack quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / John Bazemore)

Kansas City Chiefs players pour Gatorade on head coach Andy Reid ‘defeated the 49ers 31-20 in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida , (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)



Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann will meet quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco 49 in the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo / Matt York)

Fans arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

A general overview of the Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs hold a moment of silence to former NBA player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant before the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2 2020 to honor Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The NFL honors the Top 100 ahead of the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Jimmy Garoppolo # 10 and the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Kansas City leaders at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kneels before the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Kansas City Chiefs players take the field beforehand in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers take the field before the Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers gold rush perform against the Kansas City chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The Kansas City Chiefs take the field before the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Referee Bill Vinovich # 52 looks on in Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers take the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs wants to compete against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)



Morris Claiborne of the 49ers hits the ball in the first half of NFL Super Bowl 54, Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida, from the hands of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo / Charlie Riedel)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Kyle Juszczyk # 44 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a 15-yard touchdown reception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami , Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Kyle Juszczyk # 44 of the San Francisco 49ers scores on a 15-yard landing reception in the second quarter of the Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a second quarter game at the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ersat Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Deebo Samuel # 19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Richie James # 13 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball against Sammy Watkins # 14 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Deebo Samuel # 19 of San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Richie James # 13 of the San Francisco 49ers is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs’ Dorian O’Daniel # 44 during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Raheem Mostert # 31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Derrick Nnadi # 91 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a duel against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)



MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Sammy Watkins # 14 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a second quarter catch at the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Damien Williams # 26 of the Kansas City chief rushes the ball against San Francisco 49ers’ defense in the second quarter Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Raheem Mostert # 31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)



Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates Kansas’s 31-20 victory after the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 City Chiefs. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip)

Travis Kelce (left) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, welcomes Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback of the San Francisco 49er, after the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is comforted by General Manager John Lynch after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday February 2, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31:20 (Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group)



MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: The San Francisco 49ers, who start quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), sit on the field after missing a fourth relegation against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl LIV at Transform Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and San Francisco 49ers Tarvarius Moore (33) begin to leave the field after the Kansas City chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Win Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: Richard Sherman (25) of the San Francisco 49ers leaves the field after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Win Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, February win 2, 2020. (Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes only needed the waning minutes of Super Bowl 54 to end a lot of frustration.

A 50 year championship for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two decades are waiting for an NFL title for coach Andy Reid.

All it took was two-digit falls in the postseason. Then Mahomes found his mojo. The 24-year-old quarterback, who was elected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs 6:13 to 21 points in the final and scored a 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“We have never lost faith,” said Mahomes. “It’s the biggest. Everyone on this team, nobody had his head down. We believed in each other. We preached that all year round.”

The bosses (15-4) were 24: 0 and 17: 7 behind in the last playoff games, both in the first half. In the big game, they had almost no time to make a comeback.

Kansas City fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium had little opportunity to chant and do the Tomahawk chop when KC fell behind 20:10 in the third quarter. Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after they fell behind.

But the acclaimed 49ers defense got late and Mahomes brought the magic that made him special.

He completed passes of 44 meters to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns went to Travis Kelce to reduce the deficit to three and Damien Williams, who took the lead. The first NFL title in head coach Reid’s two-decade career was won by Williams ’38-yard TD run.

The 61-year-old Reid won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 1996. Since he was hired by Philadelphia in 1999, he’s been looking for a coach. The Eagles lost after the 2004 season in their only appearance in the big game under Reid.

“That’s what it’s about,” said Reid, when confetti fell and the Chiefs celebrated the culmination of the NFL’s 100th season. “What a great team, great coach. Appreciate everything. ”

Mahomes found Hill, whose wobble leading to the second goal in San Francisco, for 44 yards on a third-and-15 – the first long pass Kansas City completed. A 20 yard pass interference call to Tarvarius Moore, who had this earlier choice, put the ball on the 1 and Kelce was wide open to the score.

The Chiefs ‘defense, confused by the Niners’ misdirection in the game, became stingy and forced a 3-0 win. Mahomes met Watkins just behind Richard Sherman for a 38-yard win, which resulted in Williams’ first goal.

San Francisco (15: 4) had nothing left to offer in the fourth quarter, and his coach Kyle Shanahan experienced another breakdown in his team’s last game. Three years ago, as an offensive coordinator in Atlanta, he was part of the Falcons’ Super Bowl collapse – a 28-3 defeat in the second half after an extension against New England.

“We will lick our wounds and we will get over it,” said Shanahan.

Kansas City, an original AFL franchise, won the last Super Bowl before the full merger and prevailed against Minnesota in 1970. Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt even coined the term Super Bowl.

Now the Hunt family can add a Vince Lombardi trophy to the Lamar Hunt trophy made with the AFC crown.

“It’s a beautiful trophy,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. “I am very happy for our players, coaches and fans. And especially Andy Reid. Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

San Francisco went 4:12 in 2018 and Shanahan was in a hot spot this season. He was approaching a ring again, but the Niners could not stop the straightforward attack that saw Mahomes, Hill, Kelce, Williams and all the other chiefs shine.

“We have hearts,” said Mahomes. “We never give up and the guys around us, the team leaders, have the attitude that we never give up.”

The Chiefs’ fourth-quarter fireworks matched the expected offensive explosion. There used to be some strong shoots, but not many large pieces.

The 49ers spent almost six minutes on their first trip, but only got the 38-yard field goal from Robbie Gould. Kansas City recorded 7:26 for his next march, including a fourth-and-one run by Williams on a direct jump to the 49ers 1. All four bosses in the backfield turned around before the jump.

Mahomes took it upon himself to end the 15-game series with a run option.

The 7-3 deficit was the first for San Francisco since game 15. It soon became 10-3 after Jimmy Garoppolo’s poorly advised praise was intercepted by pressure from Bashaud Breeland. Another fourth downward game paid off for KC, with Williams winning 3 on a pitchout. But the bosses stopped and Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal.

San Francisco needed a spark, and as so often this season, the running game made it happen. The 49ers beat the chiefs in the trenches and won 53 yards in five successive rushes before Garoppolo struck two passes. In the second half, in the middle for Kyle Juszczyk, the full-back looked anything but good – perhaps the best tackle from Kansas City. Juszczyk stormed into the end zone for a 15 yard TD to tie it at 10.

Once again, Garoppolo was brilliant on a ride after being picked up. He improved 39 for 42 for 461 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions with a rating of 136.2 for such series after the TD.

Goulds 42-Yarder gave the Niners their first lead and crowned the first drive of the second half. Again, their misguided games kept the chiefs off balance in defense.

Like Garoppolo in the first half, Mahomes then took cover and tried to hit Hill and was selected by Fred Warner. It was the first interception by Mahomes in five postseason games.

And it paid off with another efficient series for the Niners, finishing third with a 26-yard win against Kendrick Bourne. Raheem Mostert, the star of the NFC title game, was 20 to 10 ahead of 1.

Hardly unknown area for Kansas City.

“As a team, we have the ability, not only on the offensive, but also as a team to find out what the other team is doing, put our foot in the ground and say that enough is enough,” said Kelce. “It’s something special.”

