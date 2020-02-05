advertisement

On Sunday February 2nd, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. However, a fan only had two minutes to celebrate.

Shortly after the Super Bowl LIV ended, people in Kansas City, Missouri, celebrated triumphantly and filled the sky with fireworks.

However, a gentleman suffered a terrible accident, according to the Kansas City Police, in which he died of a catastrophic head injury after trying to light commercial fireworks in an improvised mortar.

According to Fox 4 Kansas City, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m. in the Richmond 9800 block, just two minutes after the city’s home team won.

The victim’s name has not been released and there are no further details beyond the distinction of a catastrophic head injury. According to KCTV 5, the man was declared dead in the hospital and it was not alcohol. The man is survived by a wife and children, according to the neighbors.

A neighbor, Betty Akers, shared the moments before the fireworks accident:

I got on the porch, they started shooting the fireworks and everything. People who drive down the street, hang out of the window and say, “Go, Chiefs! Yay, champions! “

[I] happened to be on this porch when it exploded to the floor and I don’t know how far up. I know there was talking and shouting, but I couldn’t hear anything with all the other fireworks that would start. It is so sad because it was a wonderful occasion. We were all very happy for the Chiefs and for Kansas City and they showed their appreciation.

The fireworks in Kansas City were so violent that they illuminated the weather radar and caused a flood of blue and green throughout the region.

You can check it in real time in the video below:

There was a lot of celebration in the city’s largest entertainment district. 20,000 visitors attended a Super Bowl party at Power and Light. KCPD reported that 14 people were arrested overnight and another 45 people were expelled from the area. The Kansas City Fire Department also responded to 24 medical incidents during and after the game.

The police are also monitoring 163 reports of illegal shots fired between 5:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. They hope for safer celebrations today, February 5, when the chiefs begin their official city parade after the victory.

