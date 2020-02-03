advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs became the Super Bowl LIV Champions with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and in the process, they destroyed the “curse of Antoine Griezmann.”

The Barcelona striker has a habit of showing support for the teams before the big events are lost, and he showed his support for the Chiefs before the match started. Some Kansas City fans were mesmerized.

There are some examples of “curse”.

In 2014, Griezmann made a tweet in support of Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against Germany. He predicted a 2-1 victory. Instead, Germany won 1-0.

Argentina, Argentina, Argentinaaaaaa !! I the result? You are a Victoire des argentins 1-2, with a grand Leo Messi #WorldCup #ALLARG

– Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) July 13, 2014

Griezmann tweeted in support of the Golden State Warriors in May 2015. They would end up losing the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In February 2017, a Griezmann certainly tweeted in support of the Atlanta Falcons in their Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots as they roared to an early lead. The hawks would then continue to have a historic collapse and lose the game.

Iiiiiiiiaaaaaa! Thank you for your relief !!!!

– Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) February 6, 2017

The Frenchman has tweeted in support of Uruguay’s “his adopted country” in 2017 ahead of a World Cup Qualifier. They would lose 4-1 to Brazil.

A month later he was seen taking part in the Boston Celtics game against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, wearing a Celtics jersey. The Boston-based team lost that game and was eliminated.

In December 2018, Griezmann tweeted in support of Boca Juniors. They ended up losing the Copa Libertadores final at River Plate.

After Griezmann lost the Champions League final at UEFA 2016 with Atlético Madrid and the 2016 European Championship Final with France, there was a rush to say that Griezmann was simply bad luck in the final.

But the striker got the last laugh when he won the 2018 World Cup, winning the man of the match final.

Now, it seems that his fate when it comes to endorsement teams has also shifted. Will Griezmann’s inability to win the Champions League or La Liga change now when he has joined Barcelona?

