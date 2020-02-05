Korean fashion brand Kanghyuk has revised another Reebok silhouette that will be released in limited numbers this year.
Kanghyuk has reinterpreted the Reebok Premier Classic silhouette, a look from the athlete’s premier running performance line from 2005 to 2010. The style, now called Premier Modern, uses elements from previous franchise shoes to create a contemporary design, according to Reebok.
The Kanghyuk x Reebok Premiere Modern is offered in a black color variant, which is reminiscent of the look of a car tire and offers a deeper insight into the topic for which the fashion label was known: using airbags in its designs.
Although the fashion-focused and the sneakerheads want to get a pair as soon as possible, they have to wait as the collaboration between Kanghyuk and Reebok is expected to end in the fall of ’20.
A look at the Premiere Modern by Kanghyuk x Reebok, which is expected to appear in autumn 20.
CREDIT: Melody Jeng
Kanghyuk and Reebok have worked together several times in the past, including a new SRS Sole Fury last year and an SRS Zig in January.
Want more?
Maison Margiela and Reebok combine their iconic silhouettes to create a sensational collaboration
Conor McGregor unveils a Reebok shoe in a new video – and becomes an action figure
Reebok works with Tom & Jerry on the Capsule Collection
Would you like to read other articles like this?
Register with FN today
Leave a comment