advertisement

Korean fashion brand Kanghyuk has revised another Reebok silhouette that will be released in limited numbers this year.

Kanghyuk has reinterpreted the Reebok Premier Classic silhouette, a look from the athlete’s premier running performance line from 2005 to 2010. The style, now called Premier Modern, uses elements from previous franchise shoes to create a contemporary design, according to Reebok.

The Kanghyuk x Reebok Premiere Modern is offered in a black color variant, which is reminiscent of the look of a car tire and offers a deeper insight into the topic for which the fashion label was known: using airbags in its designs.

advertisement

Although the fashion-focused and the sneakerheads want to get a pair as soon as possible, they have to wait as the collaboration between Kanghyuk and Reebok is expected to end in the fall of ’20.

A look at the Premiere Modern by Kanghyuk x Reebok, which is expected to appear in autumn 20.

CREDIT: Melody Jeng

Kanghyuk and Reebok have worked together several times in the past, including a new SRS Sole Fury last year and an SRS Zig in January.

Want more?

Maison Margiela and Reebok combine their iconic silhouettes to create a sensational collaboration

Conor McGregor unveils a Reebok shoe in a new video – and becomes an action figure

Reebok works with Tom & Jerry on the Capsule Collection

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement