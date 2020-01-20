advertisement

KANGAROO VALLEY – Businesses hit by Australia’s blaze-ravaged Kangaroo Valley are calling for tourists to return now that fires are under control and fears and firms and jobs will be lost if the clear message is not heard. .

The tourism industry estimates that fires that have been extinguished throughout the holiday season have already cost them almost a billion dollars ($ 688 million).

The Kangaroo Valley, a wildlife refuge 150km (93 miles) south of Sydney, was badly affected when video of arid forests went global and scared holidaymakers both home and abroad.

advertisement

Now, several days of rain and a fracture in the heat wave have reduced the number of active fires across the densely populated southeast of the country.

“Many tourists have been told not to come because of the risk of fires,” says Andy Csantos, a resident who is organizing a fundraising dinner for the city.

“This risk is now completely over. And it’s really important for people to come and support our community so that our businesses can continue.”

Traditionally the weeks starting from November to the New Year are the busiest time for the area, which lost more than 30 homes in flames.

“I just have to have the confidence and help (to) really support my employees,” says restaurant owner Monique Moul, who has seen the business halve in recent weeks.

In the city center accompanied by dozens of shops and houses with a wooden story, holidaymakers are slowly returning.

“The sooner we come back to support them, they will survive. If not, some may not,” said Sam Thoma, a Sydney traveler.

The Australian government over the weekend has included millions in aid to the tourism industry, which accounts for more than 3% of the country’s annual economic output and one in every 13 jobs.

While rain and cooler weather in recent days have eased the risk of fire, authorities warn that the hottest conditions are set to return later in the week. ($ 1 = US $ 1,4535) (Reporting by Angie Teo, written by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)

advertisement