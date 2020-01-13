advertisement

There is nothing better than presenting non-Aussies a classic joke about our fictional favorite animal – the bear.

Debi Edward, a correspondent for ITV News Asia in the UK, was tricked into wearing protective clothing when he reported that the recent bush fires on Kangaroo Island had killed more than 25,000 koalas.

The video was shared by Sydney journalist Sean Mulcahy on his Facebook page, which has since collected 47,000 views and appeared on the Today show.

advertisement

“In times of tragedy and incessant misery, humor is sometimes the best medicine,” he said.

In the almost three-minute video, the Scottish journalist was told that “malicious” bears “are a close cousin of koalas”.

Debi Edward, reporter from media_cameraITV, holds the “Drop Bear” in the wildlife park of Kangaroo Island.

Edward put on full body protection, gloves, motorcycle boots, and goggles before Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park co-owner Sam Mitchell handed over a furry marsupial.

“S ***, s ***, s ***, I’m really not happy,” she said to the camera, holding the animal that was looking around curiously.

Mulcahy then replied, “I’ll get the gun, don’t move.”

The prank was revealed briefly and Edward’s funny reaction was captured on video.

It has been estimated that half of the 50,000-strong Kangaroo Island koala population, which was South Australia’s only chlamydia-free species, was lost in the canyon bushfire.

The KI Wildlife Park team, including Mr. Mitchell, defended 800 injured animals on Friday when the inferno near Parndana.

Over $ 1.7 million has been donated to the park as his team continues to look after injured and hungry koalas.

Click here to donate directly to the park

SEE THE FULL VIDEO HERE

Funny South East Melbourne Phoenix guard Kyle Adnam tries to convince teammate Kendall Stephens that the mythical fall bear is real.

,

advertisement