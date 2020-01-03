advertisement

A quarter of Kangaroo Island has been hit by a “practically unstoppable” fire that has been downgraded but is still out of control.

The damage caused by the bushfire in the gorge exceeded 100,000 hectares when hundreds of land fire brigade workers struggled to contain the fire during the night.

Early Saturday morning, the CFS downgraded the emergency warning on the western side of the island to Watch and Act – but urged the locals to remain vigilant as the fire was still beyond their control.

Areas such as Flinders Chase, Vivonne Bay, Hansen Bay, Kelly Hill, Western River and Stokes Bay towards Parndana in the central area, Stokes Bay in the north and Seal Bay in the south continue to be affected.

On the east side of the island, a Bushfire Advice Message continues to apply to areas such as Kingscote, Penneshaw, Emu Bay and American River.

About 170 firefighters and personnel will fly to the island on Saturday to join the 350-strong crew on site.

The bush fire warnings for Kangaroo Island from 7.30 a.m.

An unexpectedly strong change brought gusts of wind at 55 km / h on Friday around 8 p.m. and pushed the fire east.

It is estimated that at least 100,000 hectares of land – or a quarter of the island – are affected by the fire, but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

The planes are scheduled to rate the island on Saturday morning.

Around 2.5 mm of rain fell on Saturday around 4 a.m. and brought much-needed relief. For the rest of the day, 2-5mm rain showers are expected.

The Kingscote and Penneshaw townships are considered security zones, and a 24-hour help center has been set up at the Kingscote Football Club.

Extensive road closures allow the crews to move across the fire ground and ensure public safety. People are asked to avoid these areas as a significant threat remains across the background of the fire.

Aerial Photo of the fire in Ravine on Kangaroo Island.

The cruise ship Vasco da Gama with 1220 guests anchored off the coast of Penneshaw and was put on standby in the event of an emergency evacuation.

All ashore activities for those on board the ship have been discontinued due to the catastrophic conditions – which will affect the local economy of the Kangaroo Islands.

In the meantime, the ferry operator SeaLink has asked the public to postpone all non-essential trips.

Two ships will continue to operate – with a total of 12 round trips on Saturday, giving priority to emergency vehicles and personnel.

All passenger tickets for Kangaroo Island on Saturday are sold out.

Jeff Ellison, general manager of SeaLink, told ABC Radio Adelaide that there was “no problem with the passenger compartment”, but those with vehicles would have to wait until Sunday morning to leave the island.

Information about road closures can be found at www.traffic.sa.gov.au.

For the latest news on the night, visit the CFS website here

The road across Kangaroo Island will be closed on Saturday from 3 a.m.

Earlier on Friday, the crews fought to rescue the luxurious Southern Ocean Lodge, which housed six executives in an emergency bunker after the resort’s evacuation.

The resort’s owner, Baillie Lodges, reported that the luxury accommodations had suffered significant damage from the brush fire and would be closed for the foreseeable future.

The founders of Baillie Lodges and co-founders of Southern Ocean Lodge, James and Hayley Baillie, said that initial plans for the reconstruction have already been made.

“We are absolutely shocked and saddened by today’s events,” said Mr. and Mrs. Baillie.

“A brush fire event like this is really our worst nightmare.”

The Flinders Chase visitor center has also been reportedly destroyed.

Flights of the fire in Ravine on Kangaroo Island.

The Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary between Flinders Chase and Kelly Hill National Park, which also houses huts, was one of the victims of the bushfire on Friday. The owner said many buildings were lost, but it was too early to know the exact details.

All guests and most of the staff were evacuated early Friday, while the sanctuary was closed to all visitors.

The sanctuary and the huts are closed until further notice.

On Friday, as conditions deteriorated further, the fire hazard area was extended to the entire island.

The city of Parndana was evacuated and the police declared the major cities of Kingscote and Penneshaw to be the only safe places on the island.

Aerial Photo of Ravine Feuer on Kangaroo Island.

Land Fire Department chief Mark Jones said he would be “amazed” if no houses were lost in the fire.

There was an emergency warning message about the fire in the canyon, which forced the evacuation of holiday parks and visitor centers.

The canyon fire is predicted to burn for several days.

A second fire, which burned in Duncan in the middle of the island, broke the containment after 50 km / h of wind had hit the source of the fire.

The fire threatened the Parndana community and country estates. Resources were moved from the Ravine fire to contain the fire.

The bushfire of the gorge burns in Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island.

“The forecasts for the Bushfire Index far exceeded those forecast for today,” said Jones.

“These circumstances have led to the Duncan fire breaking through the protection and heading east. Fortunately, air raids and the hard work of our firefighters on the ground have contained the fire.

“We will get as many resources as we can there, considering that there are several other fires burning.

“It is gratifying that the resources on the ground are having a good effect, but the conditions, the severity and the size of the fire mean that the fire is practically unstoppable at the present time.”

The smoke from the Kangaroo Island fires and the windy and dusty conditions in the far north of the state are likely to result in a partial decrease in air quality on Saturday before South Australia, warns SA Health.

The bushfire burns in Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island.

According to Jones, 412 CFS employees were on site to fight 25 fires across the state.

Meanwhile, CFS units have started a hay fire south of Mount Torrens after strong winds caused the Cudlee Creek fire to flare up.

The fire on Onkaparinga Valley Road shows large amounts of smoke over the area.

There are fears that a later wind change on Friday will set fire to other flames across South Africa.

The volunteers from CFS are working against the fire on a property on Mount Torrens in the Adelaide Hills.

