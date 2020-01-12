advertisement

Tens of thousands of farm animals and hundreds of unique beehives have been destroyed on the South Australian island of Kangaroo.

Agricultural experts are counting the losses as fires continue to burn on the island, which has already lost 210,000 hectares within a radius of 500 kilometers.

By Sunday, Primary Industries and Regions SA had been notified of more than 32,000 sheep losses, along with 517 cattle, 65 alpacas, and five horses.

The livestock breeding fee could still increase as the animal heath officials continue to examine and assess injured animals and more than 200 fire-damaged objects.

The island’s koala population was hit hard by the fires.

More than 800 beehives and 115 core hives were destroyed.

Kangaroo Island is home to the unique Ligurian bee, which is protected from disease by strict regulations, including restrictions on products such as honey and wax, hives and equipment.

Volunteers supporting the fire department were reminded to clean vehicles and equipment to protect the island’s unique agriculture and wildlife, including the valuable seed potato industry.

The Australian Armed Forces coordinate with local authorities to help farmers clear and bury livestock in existing grave pits and for other jobs that require heavy equipment.

A depot for feed donations and deliveries has been opened in Cape Jervis, while ADF and Livestock SA support the transport of hay today

Travel restrictions for Kangaroo Island have been lifted, but firefighting inspector Ian Tanner says non-essential trips should best be postponed.

“If you have to come here to support relatives and friends, it’s okay to come,” he said.

“But if you don’t have to come to Kangaroo Island at this point, please give us a little longer to sort it out.”

The Australian Defense Force confirmed its plans to expand its presence on the island on Sunday.

A water treatment plant produces 400,000 liters of water and a further 12,000 liters of drinking water are made available to the locals.

Joint operations chief Gen. Greg Bilton said two heavy-duty Chinook helicopters will arrive on the island on Monday.

“They will be operating for a few days to create additional range so that we can supply supplies, especially feed and other supplies, in the remote parts of the island.”

