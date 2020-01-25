advertisement

Parents turned in large numbers to celebrate student performance (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Everything was smiling at Kampala Parents School, Naguru on Friday, January 24, as teachers, students and parents converged to celebrate the school’s performance in the 2019 Primary School Leaving Exams (EPP) exams .

The KPS, which is ranked among the top five schools in the country, has always proven itself as an academic power despite the fact that it admits all types of students, some of which have weak foundations.

Speaking at the KPS Thanksgiving Ceremony, Rev. Canon Michael Mukhwana, Vicar of St. Andrews Church, Bukoto said it is so important to celebrate victory and any milestone we reach in life, but remember that all success comes from the Lord.

Parents, teachers and students celebrate after a Thanksgiving Mass held in their school (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Rev. Canon Muhwana attributed the performance of the school to which St. Andrews Church has a partnership with the hand of God.

“I am so happy that the school was able to organize this thanksgiving for the children and parents so that they could celebrate the victory that God gave them. It is very important that we celebrate our victory, ”Rev. Mukhwana.

While leading Mass, he also called on other principals to recognize students who excel and to motivate others.

“They balance both academics and the child’s social life, which is a nice thing. We also have the opportunity to minister here and I find it very special. “

Some of the 2019 candidates who excelled (PHOTO / Courtesy)

He urged other schools to give back as KPS has done by inviting children and parents to a sumptuous meal and entertainment.

KPS enrolled 172 first-year students while 54 were successful in the second division.

At least 15 obtained 4 aggregates, 16 had five aggregates and 22 candidates obtained six aggregates.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the school principal, attributed the good academic performance to God’s great mercy, dedicated teachers, highly disciplined and God-fearing students and an enabling academic environment.

Rajiv Ruparelia, director of the Kampala parents’ school, addresses parents and students during the Thanksgiving Mass (PHOTO / Courtesy)

“You have embarked on a new journey. Stay positive. Keep the great KPS spirit and when you join your new high schools, keep all the positive things that the Kampala parent school taught you. Go become an ambassador for the Kampala parent school, ”said Rajiv.

He also revealed that the school will introduce more extracurricular activities this year.

He also congratulated the director of the KPS, Daphine Kato, the teachers and the parents for having kept the KPS at the forefront of schools in the country.

Fresh Kid who is a pupil of the Kampala Patent School delighted teachers, parents and students of the party (PHOTO / courtesy)

The aspiring rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo known by his stage name Fresh Kid, also a pupil of the same school, delighted the guests with his songs.

