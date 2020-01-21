advertisement

The Township of Kalkaska plans to build a huge outdoor park that would allow more children to have fun and would not cost taxpayers a penny.

It’s a facility that Kalkaska township supervisor Michael Winter says he needs families and the region. “We have so many children trying to play different activities and we have no place for them. Football had moved to Rapid City because we don’t have a place for them here in town.

The 160 acres would be filled with baseball and soccer fields, an outdoor arena and a multi-purpose indoor park.

John Rogers, who lives in Kalkaska County, says, “I can’t wait to see the kids enjoying it, I can’t wait to see the trout festival grow, just in general, the use I would like really see something like this comes to Kalkaska.

In April, Kalkaska will welcome thousands of people to the region for the National Trout Festival.

The event normally takes place on the eight hectares near the Kaliseum, but as more and more people come to enjoy the festival, the county has no more room to grow.

“We are not trying to replace what is there, we are adding to what is already available in the community,” says Winter. “It’s also a good draw for people and we can have different tournaments here, we can have things we can’t have in the current facilities, it will bring people to town.”

Currently, the canton is requesting a grant. This would allow the state to donate 160 acres to the township.

Rogers said, “It will not cost the township anything to acquire it and the township has made it clear that there will be no mileage, it will not use taxes, everything will be used as grants and volunteer time. “

MNR is currently mapping the 160 acres to determine if the township will receive the grant.

