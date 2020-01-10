advertisement

It’s hard to imagine, but the road commission will cross more than 4,500 tonnes of salt this winter.

And a large part will certainly be used this weekend.

Friday, the highway commission has all hands on the bridge, and they tell me they are ready and even delighted to face this storm.

The county is charged and ready to go.

“We have a few batteries ready to go when the storm hits,” said Kalkaska County Road Commission director John Rogers.

Friday, a new delivery of an additional 50 tonnes of road salt and a lot of sand available to board the trucks.

Rogers says the storm is just normal for the course.

Although this winter has been particularly busy.

“It seems to be something different every day,” said Rogers.

The crew have been busy upgrading their fleet and Rogers says maintenance is never-ending work.

“We always have to prepare for the worst case. It takes a special person to do what our drivers do, ”said Rogers.

He will have two drivers on Friday evening and two more on Saturday with more people ready to intervene in the event of a problem.

“If we get to the point where we need more help, our drivers are ready, they are always on standby,” said Rogers.

Rogers also said it was monitoring the temperature very closely to find the perfect sand-salt mixture to put on the road.

If it drops below 20, it will need to add more sand to the mixture.

